Kouga Municipality is seeking a Fleet Manager

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

NOTICE NO: 274/ 2021

VACANCIES

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

MANAGER: FLEET

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF Level 6 qualification;

5 Years’ relevant experience in a municipal Fleet & Workshop environment;

Code C1 Driver’s License;

Computer Literate – Office Applications;

Sound knowledge of fleet management policies and procedures;

Sound finance management knowledge;

Sound planning and organizing skills;

Skills in budget preparation and monitoring;

Performance monitoring;

Attention to detail;

The incumbent be physically fit and able bodied;

Good report preparation and presentation skills;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and

Xhosa).

SALARY: R499 108.57 – R647 856.70 Per Annum (Excluding Vehicle Scheme)

TASK: 15

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Nil.

DUTIES:

Keeping abreast of technological developments and making recommendations on changes to fleet systems/ procedures and/ or vehicle/ equipment specifications with a view to improving efficiencies;

Interpreting changes/ amendments to relevant statutory provisions relating to transport matters and drafting circulars to facilitate the updating of relevant instruction manuals/ standing orders;

Preparing estimates based on trends to provide for major and minor expenditure and/ or controlling fleet budget allocations, authorising payments and resolving procedural deviations related to financial processing requirements;

Maintaining a comprehensive and specialised computer database for the Fleet, including a specialised tracking system;

Maintaining records, registers and service level agreements pertaining to the activities and operations in respect of inventory, inspections and incidents and/ or instituting corrective measures to address deviations from standard practices;

Manages specific administrative and reporting requirements associated with the key performance and result indicators of the functionality;

Preparing and forwarding productivity reports for comment to the Director: Infrastructure and Engineering Services, detailing the functionality’s performance, planned interventions and expected outcomes;

Prioritizing/ approving and investigating major breakdowns and repairs, resolving fleet allocations to specific locations and/ or implementing contingency plans to address critical issues/ requirements.

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and driver’s license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 31 December 2021 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Mr. B Faulkner: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER