Kouga Municipality is reducing water pressure

The Kouga Municipality has started to reduce water pressure to households across the region – which forms part of its drought mitigation plan.

It is likely to result in supply interruptions being experienced in higher-lying areas for short periods during the day.

The reduction of water pressure, which forms part of the stricter measures that have been introduced in Kouga, is aimed at reducing residential water consumption with immediate effect.

The dam levels as at 20 December 2021 are:

Kouga 15.75 %

Churchill 24.88 %

Impofu 15.75 %

Groendal 23.08 %

Loerie 85.13 %

Combined 17.94 %