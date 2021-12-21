House robber arrested in Church Road, Walmer

Speedy response by a private security company resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old house robbery suspect in Church Street in Walmer on 19 December 2021.

It is alleged that at about 23:30, the 86-year-old complainant was awoken when the alarm triggered. As she switched on the light to deactivate the alarm, she was confronted by an unknown male standing next to her bed.

The suspect grabbed her left hand and started to remove her wedding ring. When the other rings won’t come off, the suspect started to remove them with his teeth.

Cash, a camera and a portable radio were among the items taken. The woman sustained slight injuries to her fingers.

The alarm company arrested the suspect as he was jumping over the fence from the complainant’s property.

The suspect was positively identified and the stolen goods recovered.