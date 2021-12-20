Covid-19 outbreak will affect Service Delivery in Kouga

As the towns in Kouga like Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay fill up with holidaymakers, Covid-19 is impacting staff within the Municipality.

The Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Municipal Manager, as well as the Office of the Speaker at Kouga Municipality have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with several employees testing positive for COVID-19.

All affected employees will be subjected to self-isolation, while other employees from the affected offices will be conducting their work from home for a certain period.

Unfortunately, this will result in the unavailability of certain municipal services that are being offered at these offices, including the appointment of ward assistants.

“We will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect our employees, as well as the public from contracting COVID-19.

We appeal to all our employees and residents to cooperate with us during this period and kindly request that we collectively confront this pandemic to minimise its spread within our society,” said Eugene Goliath, the acting Manager in the Office of the Mayor and Speaker.

For more information, contact Goliath at 067 109 8558.