267 Positive Covid cases in Kouga

Positive Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga Municipality with 267 cases being confirmed by the Department of Health.

This is a daily increase of 49 cases.

The hotspots are: Jeffreys Bay Central (62 cases) St Francis Bay (45 cases) Humansdorp (42 cases) and Kwanonzamo (24 cases).

16 080 new cases were reported in South Africa yesterday, representing a 28.8 % positivity rate.

A further 48 deaths were also reported.

The Kouga Municipality has embarked upon a vaccination drive throughout the region and residents can also get vaccinated at Clicks in Jeffreys Bay.

The National Command Council will be meeting in the week to discuss the pandemic.