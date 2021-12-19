fbpx

267 Positive Covid cases in Kouga

267 Positive Covid cases in Kouga
Jeffreys Bay 19 December 2021

Positive Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga Municipality with 267 cases being confirmed by the Department of Health.

This is a daily increase of 49 cases.

The hotspots are: Jeffreys Bay Central (62 cases) St Francis Bay (45 cases) Humansdorp (42 cases) and Kwanonzamo (24 cases).

16 080 new cases were reported in South Africa yesterday, representing a 28.8 % positivity rate.

Article continues below...

A further 48 deaths were also reported.

The Kouga Municipality has embarked upon a vaccination drive throughout the region and residents can also get vaccinated at Clicks in Jeffreys Bay.

The National Command Council will be meeting in the week to discuss the pandemic.

Related Posts

Increase in local Covid cases

There has been an increase in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases totalled…

10 Aug 2021
Decrease in active Covid cases in Kouga

There has been a decrease in the number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kouga region. Active Covid-19 cases totalled…

13 Oct 2021