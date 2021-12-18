Have fun on the Kromme River this festive season

The Kromme Joint River Committee (KJRC) welcomes all visitors and locals to the beautiful Kromme River over the holiday season.

Although DEDEAT has authorised the EIA for the Spit and Beach whereby sand will also be dredged from the River to replenish the Beach, no dredging will be allowed until final approval has been obtained and the project commences.

Due to the ongoing silting of the River, it needs to be pointed out that the navigable channels are still extremely narrow and shallow in places. Care has therefore to be taken when cruising up or down the River.

The exit from Ski Canal to the River Mouth is regularly changing, and care has to be taken when exiting from Ski Canal to the River Mouth and sea.

The red and green buoys have been repositioned for the start of the holiday season. However, they are only a guide for the safe traversing of the River.

In this regard, when going up the River from the sea, the green buoys should be on the right-hand side of the craft. Likewise, when coming down the River towards the sea, the red buoys should be on the right-hand side of the craft.

A map indicating the various travel zones on the river is handed out with every application for a river permit. Therefore, it is important to abide by the guidelines as indicated on the map.

In addition, the by-laws applicable to the use of the River can be found on the reverse side of the application form for the river permit. Everyone is requested to please adhere to these by-laws.

There will again be three River Patrols on duty during the season. These patrol officers are there to ensure everyone has the opportunity to enjoy their well-deserved break in a responsible manner.

Please remember the following:

The skipper’s licence must be available on the craft at all times.

A copy of the COF must also be available on the craft at all times.

Skiing and tubing may only take place in the demarcated Ski Zone, as indicated on the map.

Tubing, in particular, may only take place in a straight line.

Cautionary signs on the River must please be taken note of and adhered to, and speeding in these areas must be avoided.

“Scurving” is not allowed on the River as this causes serious erosion of the river banks.

Refrain from unruly behaviour and causing excessive noise and/or disturbance.

Jetskis are not allowed on the River and have to exit from Ski Canal through the Mouth directly to the sea.

Freestyling of Jetskis are not allowed in the basin of the River Mouth, and Jetskis are not to proceed beyond the signs in place at the Mouth.

The by-laws and rules are there to ensure all river users’ safety and ensure maximum enjoyment and holiday fun for everyone.

Photo: Clive Wright