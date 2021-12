The Kouga Municipality urges all residents and holidaymakers to avoid Dolphin Drive in Jeffreys Bay for jogging and cycling as there has been regular mugging incidents.

“We appeal to all guest houses to inform visitors about the situation on Dolphin Drive,” said the Municipality in a statement.

Marina Martinique Security is monitoring the road, while Kouga Law Enforcement and local security companies are patrolling the road frequently.