Police warn of bogus cops operating in Kabega Park

Police in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) are warning residents to be wary of bogus police officers entering their homes and allegedly robbing them of their possessions.

This warning emanates from two cases of house robberies reported in the Kabega Park policing precinct on 14 December 2021.

In the first incident, at about 10:30 in the morning, the complainant (49) was sitting in the dining room busy with work when two males entered the house through the back door which was open. One suspect pointed the woman with a firearm. She screamed for her husband and when he ran to his wife, he was pointed at with a firearm and both were ordered to lie on the floor.

The man was handcuffed and taken to the back room. Cash, jewellery, cellphone and a laptop with an estimated value of R54 000-00 were taken.

The male was assaulted with the firearm and a baton. The suspects fled in a white Huyandai i10.

A shot was fired in the passage but no one sustained any injuries. It is further alleged that both suspects were white males, wearing police uniforms with bullet proof vests.

No police ranks or name tags were worn with the uniforms. The incident took place at a house in Devon Street in Sherwood.

In the second incident, at about 21:50, the complainant (36) was in his room speaking on the phone when he heard footsteps in the passage and when he looked, he noticed two males, (a white and a coloured male) dressed in SAPS uniforms with bullet proof vests and SAPS face masks.

He was at pointed with a firearm and also hit over the head. He was taken to the lounge and his hands were bound with cable ties.

Cellphones, laptop, jewellery and cash were taken. Entry to the house was gained through the open back door. The incident took place at a house in Van der Stel Street in Kabega Park.

Police are urging residents to make sure that their security gates are locked even when they are at home. Whenever police officers arrive at your premises unannounced, never let them in unless they produce their appointment certificates of which their picture is on the certificate.

All police officers must have name badges on their uniforms including on their bullet proof vests. Usually, police officers wearing a uniform will drive a marked police vehicle however there are instances where they may be in an unmarked vehicle.

As the festive season is upon us, criminals will use every ‘trick’ to gain access into your house. Always act on your suspicion and if you are not sure, phone the 10111 centre or the police station in your area and confirm the veracity of the visit by the police official/s.

Be cautious and security conscious at all times. Never let your guard down.

Parents must also inform their children and their domestic helpers who are at home during the day, to never let strangers into the house without first checking with them and this includes visits by police officers.