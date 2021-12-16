R20 million worth of cocaine found on Jeffreys Bay beach

A suspected cocaine consignment was found near Supertubes in Jeffreys Bay on Wednesday 15 December 2021 at about 05:30.

Residents walking their dog noticed bags washed-out from the sea and upon examination, they called the local police after noticing what appeared to be a drug consignment.

Several compressed bricks of pure white cocaine weighing 46kg worth an estimated street value of R20 million were found upon opening the package.

The bricks were contained in a thick black plastic bag properly sealed on top to prevent contact with water. An empty plastic container was tied on the consignment to keep it floating.

The cocaine was seized for forensic examination and the docket was referred to Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Gqeberha for a further probe.

No arrest at this stage pending the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or someone who may have found a similar consignment should contact Detective Warrant Officer Pit van Zyl on 082 065 9694.