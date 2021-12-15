Covid numbers rise in Kouga

South Africa has recorded 13 992 new COVID-19 cases which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 180 785.

According to the Department of Health, this represents a 31.0% positivity rate.

A further 11 COVID-19 related deaths were reported bringing total fatalities to 90 148 to date.

Kouga has 111 positive cases as at 13 December 2021, St Francis Bay (25 cases) and Humansdorp town 920 cases).

With regard to tests conducted, 20 283 906 tests were conducted in both public and private sectors throughout South Africa.

In the private sector, 10 931 420 tests were conducted while 9 352 486 tests were conducted in the public sector.

The Department of Health says the majority of new cases are from Gauteng with 48%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 19%.

The Western Cape accounted for 10%, Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga each accounted for 4% respectively, Limpopo accounted for 2% and the Northern Cape accounted for 1% of new cases.

The cumulative number of cases by province are as follows: Eastern Cape 606, Mpumalanga 617, Limpopo 328, North West 713, Northern Cape 191, KwaZulu-Natal 2715, Western Cape 1 464, Gauteng 6 711 and Free State 647.