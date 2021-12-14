Home Affairs operating hours extended for the festive season

Home Affairs has temporarily extended operating times by two and a half hours from 08:00 to 17:30 until 30 December 2021 – to deal with the high demand for services.

This extension period excludes weekends, public holidays, 17 and 24 December 2021, as the offices will be closed.

Home Affairs Minister Minister Aaron Motsoaledi, has also extended operating hours at some of the busiest ports of entry by between two and seven hours, making some of them operational 24 hours. This is to enable a continuous processing of truck drivers.

The Minister encouraged those who applied for their IDs more than two weeks ago to come and collect their documents at the offices where they made their applications.

In the past two months, the department issued 206 254 unabridged birth certificates, processed 187 813 ID applications, registered 129 324 births and issued 116 049 death certificates.

These are the services that were in high demand during the past two months. The department will offer all Home Affairs services during the extension period.

“The only people who will be sent home are those who arrive after 17:30. Everybody who arrives before 17:30 should be served and not turned away,” the Department Home Affairs said in a statement.