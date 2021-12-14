Entries are open for the 2021 Marina Mile

One of the bucket list events on the Jeffreys Bay December programme is the annual Marina Mile.

The Marina Mile has become one of the bigger open water swim events in South Africa since it was resurrected in 2002 when Yvonne Lentinello and Brenton Williams held the event which was won by Port Elizabeth swimmer David Glover.

Eastern Cape swimmers have dominated the Mile ever since with Matthew van Der Burg, Philip Kuhn, Byron Lockett, David Marais, Michael Marais and Chris Van Der Sande all having won the event.

Two women have dominated the Marina Mile in the past, with National swimmers Velia Janse Van Rensburg and Olympian Jessica Roux both being multiple winners at Marina Martinique.

Marina Martinique is a perfect open water swim venue due to the protected canals and pollution free salt water canals.

Join the fun in Jeffreys Bay on the penultimate day of the year – 30 December. Covid protocols will be observed and sadly there will be no prizegiving and prizes will be handed out after every event.

Article continues below...

Event Time Normal Entry On the Day Mile Swim 12h00 R200.00 R250.00 Double Mile Swim 09h00 R200.00 R250.00 Half-Mile Swim 10h30 R150.00 R200.00 Kids Bank-Bank Swim 11h30 R100.00 R150.00

Online registration is encouraged, however space permitting, entry on the day will be accepted at an additional R50 late entry fee. Race Day Check-in and/or late entries MUST BE DONE using the FinishTime Passport App.

Swimmers who aren’t in speedo style costumes will have a delayed time handicap start based on 2 minute / Mile.

Enter online at Zsports