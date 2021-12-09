fbpx

Jordy Smith remains on WSL Championship Tour

Jeffreys Bay 9 December 2021

JBay local Matt McGillivray has been named as the official replacement on the World Championship Surf Tour for 2022, while fellow South African Jordy Smith is firmly entrenched in the top 10 of the of the surfers who have requalified.

The 2022 WSL CT will be contested by the world’s best surfers, as determined by the top-ranking finishers on the 2021 CT and 2021 Challenger Series rankings, as well as the season and event wildcards.

Starting in January, the 2022 qualifiers will compete in a fully redesigned CT framework. For the first time, male and female surfers will compete at the same CT venues with an equal number of competitions with the continuation of equal prize money.

The new CT format will also introduce the mid-season cut and will conclude at the Rip Curl WSL Finals, where the WSL Final 5 men and women will battle for the coveted World Title.

The JBay Open will take place in July 2022.

The men’s 2022 Championship Tour will be contested by the WSL Top 36, made up of:

The Top 20 finishers on the 2021 CT rankings
The Top 12 finishers on the 2021 Challenger Series
Two WSL season wildcards
Two event wildcards

The women’s 2022 Championship Tour will be contested by the WSL Top 18 made up of:

The Top nine finishers on the 2021 CT rankings
The Top six finishers on the 2021 Challenger Series
Two WSL season wildcards
One event wildcard

Besides the WSL Wildcards announced for the season, the WSL Tours and Competition Team are also assigning one WSL Replacement for men’s competitions and one for the women’s competitions.

The WSL replacement surfer will surf amongst the world’s best in the instance a CT surfer withdraws from competition.

The WSL Replacement spot will only be available at the first five stops of the season, prior to the mid-season cut. The 2022 WSL Replacements are Bronte Macaulay (AUS) and South African Matthew McGillivray.

With new venues and a revamped Tour structure, the 2022 CT season will start with 36 men and 18 women. Halfway through the season, the field will be reduced to 24 men and 12 women.

The top-ranked surfers will automatically requalify for the 2023 CT as well as continue on to the second half of the Tour, where they will be joined by two men’s wildcards and two women’s wildcards (one season wildcard and one event wildcard).

Women’s 2022 Championship Tour Qualifiers

Top 9 Qualifiers from 2021 CT Rankings

Top 6 Qualifiers from 2021 CS Rankings

WSL Season Wildcards

WSL Replacement

Men’s 2022 Championship Tour Qualifiers

Top 20 Qualifiers from 2021 CT Rankings

Top 12 Qualifiers from 2021 CS Rankings

WSL Season Wildcards

WSL Replacement

The first stop on the 2022 WSL Championship Tour will be the Billabong Pro Pipeline, starting January 29 and running through February 10, 2022.

For the first time ever, the women will compete at the world-renowned venue in a full CT competition.

Photo: Jordy Smith at the JBay Open: WSL

