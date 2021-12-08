Kouga Municipality is hiring a Senior Cost Accountant

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

NOTICE NO: 250/ 2021

VACANCIES

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

SENIOR COST ACCOUNTANT

REQUIREMENTS:

B Comm Degree with Accounting as a major at NQF level 7;

3 Years’ experience in Costing/ Financial Management in a public or private sector environment:

A Municipal Finance Management Programme (MFMP)certificate will be an added advantage;

High level Computer Literacy – Office applications;

Thorough knowledge of local government accounting and standards;

Sound finance management knowledge;

Strong conceptual and analytical skills;

Attention to detail;

Ability to work under pressure and meet important deadlines;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SALARY: R341 518.95.00 – R443 314.82 Per Annum

TASK: 12

DUTIES:

Coordinates and facilitates sequences associated with the provision of information related to activity base costing;

Developing and implementing cost standards for materials and Labour;

Monitoring unit costs variants;

Implementing cost accounting systems;

Analysing service delivery costs and recommending changes;

Analyzing operations, equipment availability, and utilisation.

Performing month end costs accounting;

Analyzing activity-based costing processes referring to information detailed in supporting documentation and resolving deviations from procedures;

Reconciling raw materials, working in progress and finished goods stock;

Performing life cycle cost benefits analysis;

Preparing statistical reports depicting short to medium term activity-based costing flow trends inclusive of explanations to support specific deviations;

Coordinating the recording and processing procedures of Activity Based Costing services;

Analyzing inventory valuations;

Implements specific administrative tasks/ activities associated with the updating and maintaining records/ information related to Activity Based Costing;

Analyzing financial reports and scrutinizing project expenditure;

Reviewing and analyzing operating and capital budget reports;

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and driver’s license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 17 December 2021 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Ms. E Sana: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.

Canvassing of councillors.

Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER