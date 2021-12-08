Kouga cancels Municipal funded events for the Festive Season

Kouga Municipality has cancelled all municipal events for the festive season as COVID-19 infections continue to rise.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the region shot up to 26 this week.

Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, said the municipality regretted to cancel its festive plans, but had no other option but attempt to nip the problem in the bud by cancelling all Kouga Municipality funded and co-hosted events.

“Unfortunately, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases and evident surge of the fourth wave we cannot continue with these events”, he said.

Hendricks said no decision had as yet been made as to whether activities arranged by private event organisers would be allowed to continue.

“The President is expected to address the country within the next few days about possible changes to the current lockdown restrictions,” he said. “A final decision regarding privately-organised events will be made on the bases of this announcement.”

Hendricks said that the municipality is deeply concerned about the spike in COVID-19 cases and would like to plead with residents to play their part to curb the spread of the coronavirus.