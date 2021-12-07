fbpx

Scheduled power outage for Kouga region

Jeffreys Bay 7 December 2021

The Kouga Municipality has advised that that the main power line supplying power to the wider Kouga region will be switched off for reconfiguration.

The Melkhout S/S Kareedouw 66kv Reconfiguration Project is requiring a midnight outage on December 14 from 23:30 to 04:00.

The alternative date is set for January 13, 2022.

The following lines will be affected:

• 3.1 Gamtoos 66kv fdr (affecting customers on the Gamtoos-Melkhout 22kv line)
• 3.2 Jeffreys Bay 66kv (affecting Jeffreys Bay town, Paradise Beach and Aston Bay)
• 3.3 St Francis Bay 66kv (affecting customers on the St Francis Bay-Cape St Francis, St Francis Bay-Melkhout, St Francis Bay-Dieprivier 22kv lines)

