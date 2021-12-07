Scheduled power outage for Kouga region

The Kouga Municipality has advised that that the main power line supplying power to the wider Kouga region will be switched off for reconfiguration.

The Melkhout S/S Kareedouw 66kv Reconfiguration Project is requiring a midnight outage on December 14 from 23:30 to 04:00.

The alternative date is set for January 13, 2022.

Article continues below...

The following lines will be affected:

• 3.1 Gamtoos 66kv fdr (affecting customers on the Gamtoos-Melkhout 22kv line)

• 3.2 Jeffreys Bay 66kv (affecting Jeffreys Bay town, Paradise Beach and Aston Bay)

• 3.3 St Francis Bay 66kv (affecting customers on the St Francis Bay-Cape St Francis, St Francis Bay-Melkhout, St Francis Bay-Dieprivier 22kv lines)