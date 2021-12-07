National Coronavirus Command Council to meet

South Africa’s COVID-19 cases continue to soar, with over 11 000 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

The country has reported 11 125 new COVID-19 cases.

According to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD), Gauteng remains the hardest-hit province after 7 929 people tested positive, followed by 807 in the Western Cape and 687 in KwaZulu-Natal.

“This increase represents a 23.8% positivity rate,” the NICD said on Sunday.

In addition, the COVID-19 death toll is now nearing 90 000.

Meanwhile, hospital admissions have now increased to 3 268 after 28 more people were admitted in the past 24 hours.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will be meeting to take stock of the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Ahead of the meeting of the NCCC, the President urged people living in South Africa to take extra care and “not wait” for government to issue stricter guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“We should not wait for new regulations before we reduce the size of the gatherings, as research has shown this to be an effective means of reducing the spread of the virus.

All public and private facilities, including workplaces, taxis, buses and trains, must ensure adequate ventilation to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Every facility that serves the public has a legal responsibility to ensure that people practice social distancing. We must reinvigorate our masking programme, where we insist on no entry into any public or business facility without a mask,” said the President.

He added that as cases continue to rise, the cancellation of big events during the festive season remains “by far the safest and most responsible thing to do now”.