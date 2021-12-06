11 125 new Covid cases in South Africa

A total of 46 708 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in South Africa, with 11 125 new cases, which represents a 23.8% positivity rate.

There are now 83 584 positive cases in the country according to the NICD.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases exacerbated by the Omicron variant.

“I spoke to our Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla who keeps me abreast and he said yes, the virus is more transmissible.

However, hospital admissions are not increasing at an alarming rate. It is for that reason I said we should not panic,” the President said.

“Omicron does not seem to be resulting in a great number of hospital admissions. It’s a virus and it mutates, all we need to rely on is the tools that we have in place,” he said.

President Ramaphosa said that he has been requesting Heads of State in countries who have imposed the travel ban, to review their decision.

Article continues below...

He reiterated that the travel bans imposed on South Africa are “a slap in the face.”

“It’s no longer just located in Southern Africa. I am saying that those countries must adhere to what was agreed to at the G20, where it was agreed that we must open travel so that our economies can return to normal.

What we should be doing is[to] utilise the tools that we got to mitigate the virus. As people travel around the world, they must test and if they are found to be positive they should quarantine …this has been tested and it works,” he said.

He described the bans as completely “unscientific and unacceptable.”