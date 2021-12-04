fbpx

Living With A Mental Illness And Coping During Covid-19

Health 4 December 2021

For many people living with a mental health issue, the current situation with Covid lockdowns may be worsening or intensifying symptoms so it is important to take extra care during this time with more support and self care steps to ensure your mental wellness:

If you have a compromised immune system or a medical condition you’re worried about, speak to your doctor for more specific guidance on your treatment.

If you are in therapy, speak to your therapist about alternative or online sessions. If you have a scheduled appointment with a Psychologist or Psychiatrist, do not cancel due to fear of exposure.

Call the practice and ask what their new protocol or alternative plans are as many are offering online sessions.

Avoid searching online, media sourcing or having conversations throughout the day around the virus as this will cause increased anxiety that may lead to panic.

Again – filter what you are reading, watching and exposing yourself too, especially since it can be very negative and scary.

Try to set specific times to check for updates – but rather spend more time that could be adding value to your wellness such as doing things that you enjoy, doing more relaxation and stress relieving activities.

Don’t use alcohol or other drugs to deal with your emotions. If you feel overwhelmed, talk to your mental health professional, counsellor, family or friend.

Have a plan, where to go to and how to seek help for physical and mental health needs if required.

Use online tools, online forums, helpful websites and online support to help you through this time.

Try a new app that helps to manage your sleep, or provides mindfulness techniques, listen to a meditation podcast, etc. And if you need ideas – speak to a friend, ask your family or visit www.sadag.org.

Photo: Pexels

