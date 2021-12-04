fbpx

Kouga Municipality is hiring a Director: Infrastructure & Engineering

Kouga Municipality is hiring a Director: Infrastructure & Engineering
Jeffreys Bay 4 December 2021

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

VACANCY

NOTICE NO: 258/2021

The Kouga Local Municipality hereby invites applications from suitably qualified persons for appointment in the following key vacancy:

Director: Infrastructure & Engineering

Permanent Employment Contract

SALARY: An all-inclusive package ranging from R 1 055 080, R 1 241 269, to R 1 427 459 per annum is payable in line with Government Gazette No. 43122 dated 20 March 2020, Local Government: Municipal Systems Act (32/2000): Total remuneration packages payable to Municipal Managers and Managers directly accountable to Municipal Managers, subject to the signing of a performance contract, a performance agreement and declaration of Financial interests.

Minimum Requirements

A Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering preferably Civil Engineering at NQF level 8;
Minimum of seven(7) years’ relevant experience at senior and middle management, of which at least two(2) years must be at senior management level in a municipal environment;
Certificate in Municipal Finance Management or Certificate Program in Municipal Development (CPMD) in line with the Minimum regulations on competency levels of 2007;
Minimum of five years’ membership of and registration as a Professional Engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA);
A Valid Code 8 Driver’s Licence and own transport;
Knowledge: Sound knowledge and experience in good governance and legislative compliance, policy implementation, contract and risk management, project management, implementation of systems and controls, performance management, management of a substantial staff complement and budget;
Expertise: The incumbent must have sound expertise in Civil Engineering Services: Storm Water, Water and Sewerage, Waste Management, Electricity Management, Project Management, Infrastructure and Development Planning, Roads, Fleet Management and Strategic Management;

Candidates will, in addition, be required to demonstrate a practical understanding of the constitutional, legislative and policy frameworks governing the local sphere of government and, in particular, the responsibilities of a senior manager in terms of the Municipal Systems Act (No. 32 of 2000) and Municipal Finance Management Act (No. 56 of 2003).

Key responsibilities

Manage complex civil infrastructure projects from conceptualization, design, contract management, quality assurance and compliance and ensure proper integration to the municipality’s IDP, Departmental SDBIP and other strategic objectives;
Develop and implement by-laws, policies and procedures relating to the above Engineering and Infrastructure services;
Determine tariffs applicable to the Directorate’s services;
Manage the Departments Capital and Operational budget in terms of the requirements of the MFMA and municipal accounting standards;
Procure services of professionals, contractors, goods and services in terms of the municipal Supply Chain Management Policy;
Manage all contracts and tenders according to approved SLA’s, terms of reference, letters of appointment and contracted project time lines;
Manage the human resources of the Directorate in a highly unionised environment, to ensure labour stability and minimise disputes;
Manage the integration of the Directorate’s functions with those of the other service delivery directorates;
Manage all infrastructure-related grant funding allocated to the Municipality and maintain links with Provincial Government and key sector departments.

All applications must be submitted with a detailed CV, certified copies of qualifications, certified identity document, certified driver’s license and the names of three references (with their e-mail addresses) from current and previous employers and a fully completed application form, as available from the municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za , to be couriered to Roy Steele & Associates CC, c/o PostNet, 8 High Street, Rosen Park, Bellville, 7530.

Administrative enquiries may be directed to Annalene Barnard at tel no: 022 772 1307.

Applications must reach ROY STEELE CONSULTING on or before 20 December 2021 at 12:00.

ONLY hard-copy applications will be considered. No electronic or faxed applications will be accepted.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.
Canvassing of councillors.
Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Applicant must be willing to relocate to the Kouga Area.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER

