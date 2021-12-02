HAWKS recover 600 kg of cocaine in Durban harbour

The Hawks have recovered a huge cache of cocaine on 25 November 2021.

The team received information about an MSC vessel that was sailing from South America to South Africa, transporting containers with wooden flooring boards which had cocaine concealed within the consignment.

On arrival, the container was searched. It was discovered that between the boards, there was large black sports bags, each with bricks of cocaine.

The drugs weighed 600 kilograms with an estimated street value of R240 million.

Article continues below...

No arrests were made, pending the ongoing investigation.

The Hawks National Head, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya is pleased with the seizure and said “I appreciate the efforts by the members of the DPCI in disrupting the supply of the drugs.