Photo of the day – Kabeljous Lagoon

Jeffreys Bay Photo's 30 November 2021

This stunning image of the Kabeljous Lagoon was taken by Jeffreys Bay photographer Jean Goldstone.

The Lagoon forms part of the Kabeljous Nature Reserve, which offers about 7 km of walking trails through dune thickets, forests, bushveld and wetlands.

Bushbuck, duiker, bushpig, grysbok, caracal, mongoose and around 100 species of birds can be found in the reserve.

There are braai facilities next to the Kabeljous Lagoon where visitors can relax after exploring the Reserve.

There is no wet or dry season but the high rainfall months are over spring and autumn.

