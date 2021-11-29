fbpx

Upgrade your Electricity Meter to be in the dark

Upgrade your Electricity Meter to be in the dark
Jeffreys Bay 29 November 2021

Kouga Municipality is set to upgrade all prepaid electricity meters’ software across the region – changing the meter coding to ensure that all encryption key numbers are reset before the October 2024 deadline.

They will also inspect the meters for the correct functioning of the meters and any meter irregularities.

This after the municipality afforded a one-time amnesty for residents whose electricity meters are faulty, not sealed or illegally connected (by-passed) earlier this year.

“When the current prepaid meter software expires in 2024, any meter which has not been recoded will be unable to upload prepaid tokens, resulting in residents without electricity supply,” said newly elected Kouga Infrastructure and Engineering Portfolio Councillor, Lorraine Maree.

According to Maree, the project – which will see the inspection of close to 17 000 prepaid meters – will be conducted on a door-to-door basis by Kouga Municipality employees.

Article continues below...

“Only approved, trained and competent technicians with proper identity cards will visit homes and businesses,” said Maree. “Access should only be granted to employees who display their identity cards.

“We assure residents that COVID-19 regulations will be strictly adhered to – including sanitising before and after entering homes or business premises.”

Kouga Municipality employees will visit residences and business during office hours on weekdays. Where it is not possible to grant them access during these hours, appointments can be made to conduct the meter upgrade after hours.

Maree said this project will not only address meter challenges encountered by customers, but it will also ensure that the municipality has accurate customer meter data,” said Maree.

Related Posts

Theft out of motor vehicles in J'Bay

Crime has seen a decrease in Jeffreys Bay during May despite some high profile cases in the town during the…

14 Jun 2011
kromme river
Photo of the day – Kromme River sunrise

St Francis Bay has developed into a thriving coastal town that is slowly regaining its reputation as a premier holiday…

19 Mar 2019
Jeffreys Bay back on track as a premier holiday destination

The newly elected Council of the Kouga Municipality has been complimented by holidaymakers who have said that they have noticed…

23 Jan 2017
Is it a Bird……Is it a Plane

The young swimmers from Jeffreys Bay have got off to a flying start in the 2010 swim season. Already several…

21 Oct 2010
Have your say on Special Rating Areas

Kouga residents have been invited to share their views on the proposed new Property Rates policy and by-law for the…

06 Dec 2017
Spread some Christmas Cheer this December in Jeffreys Bay

The Christmas spirit is set to shine brightly in Kouga this December. Residents and businesses have been invited to light…

09 Dec 2020
Viaene takes SA title in Jeffreys Bay

Spectators and competitors were treated to a spectacle of waveski surfing during the 2017 SA Waveski Championships in Jeffreys Bay…

28 Aug 2017
main beach jeffreys bay
Beach ban will decimate tourism industry in Kouga

The latest decision to close all Eastern Cape beaches in response to the second wave of Covid-19 infections will decimate…

17 Dec 2020
Open Water Swim at Marina Martinique

It’s been a long tough stretch since the last open water swim in the Eastern Cape and with a long…

02 Jun 2010
J’Bay Police clamp down

Jeffreys Bay was relatively crime free over the weekend following a successful Police operation on Friday night. Housebreakings remain a…

30 Aug 2010
Budget woes for Kouga Municipality

The newly elected Kouga Council will have to vote on the 2011/12 municipal budget on Thursday at a council meeting…

21 Jun 2011
main beach jeffreys bay
JBay beaches closed for holiday season

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last night that beaches in the Eastern Cape and Garden Route will be closed for the…

15 Dec 2020
Photo of the day – Kromme River bridge

The Kromme River is a major part of the lifestyle of the wider St Francis Bay area and the mouth…

03 Jun 2019
New International Airport for Jeffreys Bay

Planning is well underway to extend and upgrade the Paradise Beach Airfield to international status. A lack of a regional…

01 Apr 2021
Concern about Ocean View development

Residents of Jeffreys Bay are worried about a planned low cost development that could take place at Ocean View, next…

19 Jul 2011