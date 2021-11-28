Drastic water cuts for Kouga amid ongoing drought

With Day Zero only weeks away, Kouga will be able to draw just 30% of their full annual water quota from its respective supply dams.

This, after the Department of Water and Sanitation announced earlier this week that it has imposed a 70% and 85% restriction on the approved water quotas amid declining dam levels of the Algoa Water Supply System – including the Churchill Dam, Impofu Dam and Loerie Dam.

The new restrictions will come into effect on Monday, November 29.

“Domestic, as well as agricultural users, will be able to draw a maximum of 30% of the annual combined water quota from the Churchill Dam and Impofu Dam, while the water quota from the Loerie Dam will be restricted to 25%,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“We urge residents to cut back their combined water usage as an extreme matter of urgency by at least 50% – from 11Ml per day to 5Ml per day.

According to Hendricks, the Churchill Dam and Impofu Dam, that supplies water to Jeffreys Bay, Humansdorp and St Francis Bay, are expected to be without water by December, while the Loerie Dam has only three to four weeks of water storage left should no significant rain fall in the catchment area very soon.

“Under these conditions, no water will be available for supply off the respective pipelines when the dams run dry,” said Hendricks.