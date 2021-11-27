fbpx

Disappointment following UK travel ban on South Africa

Disappointment following UK travel ban on South Africa
Tourism 27 November 2021

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed disappointment at the government of the United Kingdom’s (UK) decision to place South Africa on its red list travel ban following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant.

“While this is most disappointing, South Africa will continue working with policymakers in the UK, Japan, Israel and [the] EU to ensure that the best possible interventions are put in place.

I would like to commend South African scientists on their diligence and all the work they have done and remain confident that all measures will be put in place to mitigate the spread of the virus,” said the Minister in a statement on Friday.

The UK – together with Japan, Israel and the European Union – have all moved to place stricter measures against South Africans travelling to their part of the world.

The move came a few hours after South Africa’s Health Department announced the discovered B.1.1.529 Coronavirus variant.

Sisulu said South Africa remains open for business and tourism travel.

Article continues below...

“We appreciate the continued support from various partners across the world and are confident that through the world and through the tourism recovery plan in place, we will reignite demand and once more be tourism strong.”

For the sector, she said the virus continued to have devastating effects.

The Minister said the decision by the three governments and the EU pre-empted the World Health Organisation’s advice on next steps of course following the discovery of the variant.

Meanwhile, Sisulu is due to attend the 24th Session of the General Assembly of the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in Madrid, in Spain from 30 November to 3 December 2021.

During this session, the Minister will engage her counterparts and assure the world that South Africa is open for tourists and that measures are in place to ensure their safety.

Related Posts

Local flight prices nosedive

Online booking company Travelstart says flight prices have decreased by as much as 39% on some domestic routes since last…

18 Mar 2015
Property Rates Bill will affect jobs and tourism in SA

The proposed draft Municipal Property Rates Amendment Bill which implies the levying of commercial rates on so called second properties…

25 Jul 2011
Holiday boost for Jeffreys Bay

The extended holidays in April, which saw the schools break early in the month, coupled with a late Easter, ensured…

03 May 2011
Kenya’s Hells Gate National Park is open for tourists

Kenya Wildlife Service has reopened the gorges at Hells Gate National Park, two months after they were closed following a…

06 Jul 2012
Top 5 things to do in Mauritius

Mauritius is firmly established as a favoured destination for South African travellers, and now the Indian Ocean island is attracting…

16 Aug 2019
And still the sewage flows

A broken pump at the Koraal Street pump station is what the municipality is blaming for the sewage spills that…

23 Jun 2011
SANParks has special offers on long-stay accommodation

South African National Parks (SANParks) is giving the opportunity to make a national park a home for a while, with…

30 Jul 2021
Sedgefield Tourist still missing

An extensive operation has continued in the ongoing search in Sedgefield for missing Marie Ostbo of Norway. Despite the extensive…

25 Apr 2018
International rugby coming to Port Elizabeth

Port Elizabeth has won the bid to host the South African leg of the HSBC Sevens World Series rugby tournament…

14 Apr 2011
Tourists attacked in service delivery protests

Tourists in the former Transkei have been the victims of violence during a service delivery protest for a better road…

26 May 2012
Guesthouse robbed twice in one day

Tourism suffered another blow in Jeffreys Bay yesterday as an upmarket guest house was robbed twice in the space of…

11 Feb 2011