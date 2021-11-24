DA gets Mayor position in Dr Beyers Naude Municipality

Democratic Alliance councillor Ewald Loock has been elected as the new Executive Mayor of the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality.

Loock was elected as Mayor at the municipality’s inaugural council meeting in Graaff-Reinet.

This follows the DA entering into a coalition agreement with the Compatriots of South Africa (CSA) and the Freedom Front Plus (FF+). The coalition agreement was finalised shortly before the commencement of today’s council meeting.

Cllr Loock has served as a public representative for the best part of 26 years – 13 years of which he served as the Mayor of the erstwhile Baviaans Municipality.

CSA Cllr Laughton Hoffman was elected as Speaker of Council and DA Cllr Ricardo Smith was voted in as Chief Whip.

The councillor from the FF+ was elected to serve as a representative in the Sarah Baartman District Council.

Dr Beyers Naude will be sending three councillors to be representatives in the Sarah Baartman District Council. This will be one councillor from the DA, one from the FF+ and one from the ANC.

This coalition opens up new opportunities for the DA and its partners to bring change to the Sarah Baartman District by possibly taking over government of this district municipality.

The DA governs two municipalities in the Eastern Cape after the party also won Kouga Municipality in the 2021 election.