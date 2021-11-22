Humansdorp Police arrest Baywest robbery suspect

Quick response by Humansdorp K9 unit members resulted in the immediate arrest of one of four suspects allegedly involved in a business robbery which took place at a jewellery store at the Baywest shopping mall yesterday, 21 November 2021.

At about 11:50, four suspects entered the mall of which only two entered the jewellery store.

The staff were threatened with a firearm and ordered to fill a bag with jewellery that was in the display counter.

As all four suspects were escaping, they were accosted by the security guard at one of the exits. One shot was fired towards him with no injuries. The suspects escaped in a BMW vehicle.

At about 12:35, the vehicle was stopped on the N2 near Gamtoos by Humansdorp K9 unit members.

One suspect was arrested. A 9mm pistol (serial number filed off) and one ring (tag still on) was recovered.

It is believed that the other suspects got off near Thornhill and fled in a silver Toyota Conquest. The BMW was reported stolen in Edenvale in October 2021.

The suspect is being detained on two charges of possession of suspected stolen property as well as possession of a prohibited firearm.

Detectives will be probing the link to the business robbery at the jewellery store. The estimated value of the stolen jewellery is R500 000.

Police are warning the communities to refrain from buying suspected stolen property as it is an offence and if caught with such property, they will be charged and prosecuted.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing the suspects or may have of any information relating to their whereabouts is asked to contact SAPS Kabega Park on 041 397 6802 or 397 6867. All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.