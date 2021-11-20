fbpx

20.7% increase in murders between July and September

South Africa 20 November 2021

A total of 6 163 people were killed in South Africa between July and September 2021, Police Minister Bheki Cele says.

1 334 murders occurred at the home of the victim or of the perpetrator.

From a sample of 5 176 cases, police determined that 2 424 people were murdered in public places such as streets, open fields, parking areas and abandoned buildings.

A total of 424 of the murders occurred at taverns, shebeens, nightclubs and bottle stores.

Liquor outlets, said Cele, were the third most likely place to be killed in South Africa.

During this period, 23 SAPS officers were killed between July and September 2021.

“Most (6) were killed in KZN, followed by Gauteng and Western Cape, each recording 4 police killings,” the Minister said.

Cele cited the violent July unrests in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng as part of many factors that contributed to the increase in murders,

He said: “This is evidenced by the KwaZulu-Natal province recording a 44.4% increase in its murder cases in the period of July to September this year.”

With 536 more deaths compared to the previous year, KZN recorded 1 744 murders during this period.

A total 229 more people were murdered in the Gauteng province between July and September 2021.

The Minister said while it was clear that the July unrests contributed to the murder grim figures, he pointed out that Free State, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and the North West also recorded double-digit increases in murder cases during this reporting period.

However, he said a glimmer of hope was shone through from the Western Cape province, as it was the only province to record a decrease in murder cases.

Out of the top 30 murder stations, the Harare, Khayelitsha and Nyanga police stations in the Western Cape, recorded decreases in their murder figures.

“We remain encouraged by the decreases and attribute them to the resourcing of policing in the Western Cape through more personnel and vehicles deployed at identified hot-spots, especially in the Cape Town Metropole,” he said.

