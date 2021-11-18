fbpx

New podcast maps journey and purpose of modern psychiatry and mental wellness

New podcast maps journey and purpose of modern psychiatry and mental wellness
Health 18 November 2021

A new podcast series that maps not only the practical aspects of psychiatry, but also its purpose and shares a broader view on the service and outcomes that the discipline provides to society.

The podcast series Beyond Madness, hosted by founder and editor in chief of South African Psychiatry Professor Christopher Paul Szabo, intends to share the narrative of the discipline and in the process demystify both psychiatry and the plight of those afflicted with mental illness.

“The idea of a podcast came as a natural extension of the work related to South African Psychiatry, which provides a platform for content that is not only for the discipline of psychiatry but importantly about the discipline,” says Professor Szabo.

He hopes that the podcasts will reach clinical professionals as well as resonate with the general public.

“If patient care is at the centre of our efforts, then information impacting on such care should be accessible. Patients have families, friends, colleagues – all of whom are impacted by patient well-being.

In this sense, patients impact communities and society at large,” Professor Szabo adds. And October is Mental Health awareness month.

Professor Szabo selected the title of the podcast series carefully. It is intentionally slightly provocative but at the same time intended to highlight that there is a narrative to mental illness, and it is a layered story.

“This is a serious podcast, one that takes you “beyond madness” and delves into issues that are beyond the immediate clinical reality of psychiatry but integral to its practice,” he says.

“In a sense it will take you behind the scenes through the voices of selected individuals, and whilst their work may appear to have specific relevance to psychiatry, each issue raised will ultimately share broader societal implications.”

“Psychiatry is a fascinating discipline and sharing insights will not only enhance the field amongst professionals, but it is intended to bring to the fore and demystify as well as destigmatise many preconceptions.

It’s also about providing insight to third parties like friends and family who are impacted in some way or another by psychiatric challenges faced by a loved one,” notes Professor Szabo.

Beyond Madness is available on http://cliffcentral.com/podcasts/beyond-madness/

Related Posts

No money for Nuclear Energy says Gigaba

Despite Eskom receiving the go-ahead from the Department of Environmental Affairs to build a 4000 MW nuclear power station at…

29 Oct 2017
Looting continues as Nigerians call for revenge from Boko Haram

Police Minister General Bheki Cele is confident police are capable of restoring law and order back into areas affected by…

04 Sep 2019
Fully vaccinated supporters allowed to return to adult rugby matches

SA Rugby has advised its member unions that fully vaccinated supporters will be allowed to return to club and professional…

14 Oct 2021
How fears about jobs drive anti-migrant sentiment in South Africa

One of the major problems facing South Africa is anti-immigrant violence. The seriousness of this problem was highlighted in a…

11 Sep 2019
thyspunt nuclear power
Eskom will pay R 16.5 million to keep Thyspunt alive

Eskom will be paying a R 16.5 million license application fee to the National Nuclear Regulator to keep alive its…

23 May 2018
New Mandela banknotes to come into circulation next week

New banknotes bearing the face of former President Nelson Mandela will come into circulation next Tuesday, says the Reserve Bank….

01 Nov 2012
US Embassy warns of Terrorist Threat in South Africa

9 September 2015 The United States Embassy has issued a warning that terrorists could be targeting US interests in South…

09 Sep 2015
ANC expediency is messing up South Africa’s land reform process

It’s highly likely that an amendment will be made to South Africa’s constitution that will allow for land expropriation without…

19 Aug 2018
Reserve bank cuts repo rate by 100 basis points

In line with market expectation, the Reserve Bank has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points to 5.25% per…

20 Mar 2020
Bono to the Church – the world really needs you

  Bono has used the status U2 has attained to highlight many things. U2 expressed outrage at the bombings in…

15 Jun 2010
Is Nuclear Power really back in the mix?

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has published ta Request For Information (RFI) in preparation for a nuclear build…

16 Jun 2020
Submissions on Cannabis Bill extended

The deadline for written submissions into the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill has been extended to 30 November 2020. Portfolio…

10 Oct 2020
Turn your lights off for Earth Hour tonight

Today will see the biggest ever Earth Hour ever, with record 147 countries and territories preparing to send a united…

31 Mar 2012
South Africa placed under Lockdown Level 4

President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed South Africa under Lockdown Level 4 for two weeks, due to the worrying increase in…

28 Jun 2021
Covid-19 testing: Are we scaling up?

The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) said earlier this month that it would be able to test 36,000 people per…

21 Apr 2020