Official holding period for 2021/2022 Big Wave Season is open

The world’s best big wave surfers are back on call as the holding period for the World Surf League (WSL) 2021/2022 Big Wave season officially opened on Monday.

The official holding period for the WSL Big Wave competitions will run through March 31, 2022.

This year’s big wave season will feature the Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge and Nazaré Tow Surfing Challenge presented by Jogos Santa Casa where each will showcase the best of big wave surfing in the paddle and tow-in disciplines, respectively.

Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge

The Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge will feature paddle-in surfing in an individual competition format. In the men’s division, 24 competitors are divided into four heats of six surfers for the first round.

Heats are generally 45 minutes and surfers may catch as many waves as they wish with a panel of five judges scoring each ride on a scale of 1 to 10.

Each competitor’s two best waves are counted, with their best wave score doubled. The three highest-scoring surfers advance to the Semifinals, which run in the same format, and the top three surfers from the Semifinals advance to the Final.

The women’s division runs in a similar format with 12 competitors participating in two six-surfer Semifinals with the top three surfers in each heat advancing to the Final.

Quiksilver Jaws Big Wave Challenge Invitees:

Female Invitees

1 – Paige Alms (HAW)

2 – Felicity Palmateer (AUS)

3 – Annie Reickert (HAW)

4 – Keala Kennelly (HAW)

5 – Emily Erickson (HAW)

6 – Michaela Fregonese (BRA)

7 – Bianca Valenti (USA)

8 – Skylar Lickle (HAW)

9 – Justine Dupont (FRA)

10 – Raquel Heckert (BRA)

11 – Laura Enever (AUS)

12 – Izzy Gomez (COL)

Male Invitees

1 – Billy Kemper (HAW)

2 – Ian Walsh (HAW)

3 – Nathan Florence (HAW)

4 – Kai Lenny (HAW)

5 – Makua Rothman (HAW)

6 – Lucas Chianca (BRA)

7 – Russell Bierke (AUS)

8 – Nic Von Rupp (PRT)

9 – Eli Olson (HAW)

10 – Torrey Meister (HAW)

11 – Koa Rothman (HAW)

12 – Nic Lamb (USA)

13 – Grant Baker (ZAF)

14 – Jamie Mitchell (AUS)

15 – Albee Layer (HAW)

16 – Tyler Larronde (HAW)

17 – Jojo Roper (USA)

18 – Ty Simpson Kane (HAW)

19 – Matt Bromley (ZAF)

20 – Francisco Porcella (ITA)

21 – Trevor Carlson (HAW)

22- Tom Lowe (GBR)

23 – Aaron Gold (HAW)

24 – Greg Long (USA)