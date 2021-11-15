fbpx

Kouga Municipality cares about its Matrics

Kouga Municipality cares about its Matrics
Jeffreys Bay 15 November 2021

The Office of the Executive Mayor at Kouga Municipality handed over gift bags to all 1 040 Grade 12 learners across the region to encourage them with their final examination.

Receiving the gifts bags from Kouga Manager of the Office of Executive Mayor and Speaker (second from left) and Kouga Acting Deputy Municipal Manager, Dawie de Jager, are (from left) Aubrey Kubayi (GLA), Basildon Perils (Hankey Secondary School Principal), Makayi Nomxolisi (Jeffreys Bay Comprehensive Principal), Jaco Nepgen (Nico Malan High School), Johan Oosthuizen (GLA), Gayle Novem (Lungiso High School Deputy Principal), and Rowan Chibi (Lungiso High School).

