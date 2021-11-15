Elderly woman shot in an attempted Fernglen house robbery

Mount Road Police detectives are on the hunt for a suspect after an elderly woman was attacked in her home in Fernglen during the early hours of Saturday morning.

At approximately 02:30 in Buckland Avenue, Fernglen, a 73-year-old woman woke up after hearing noises in her kitchen. When she went to investigate, she noticed an unknown male had forced open the back door but he was unable to gain access due to a trellidoor on the inside.

He threatened her and instructed her to open the door. He then fired a shot, injuring her on her left leg, before fleeing without gaining access. She managed to activate the panic button.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment. A case of attempted house robbery and attempted murder was opened and is currently under investigation.

Article continues below...

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect is asked to call the Mount Road detective crime office on 041 394 6243 or the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via MYSAPSAPP.

All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.