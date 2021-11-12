JBay Lifeguards rescue resident from drowning

At around 09:00 yesterday (November 11), lifeguards from Kouga Municipality responded to a drowning in progress at Dolphin Beach in Jeffreys Bay.

A 21 year old lady from Pellsrus was rescued in bad condition. She was put on oxygen after being rescued and was moved to the lifeguards station, strapped on a trauma board.

Private Care Ambulance was called. Upon arrival they took over and the patient was transported to hospital.

Article continues below...

Visitors to the Main Beach are urged to swim between the flags so that lifeguards can keep an eye on all swimmers in the water.

There is a swim area on Dolphin Beach as well as Pellsrus Beach.