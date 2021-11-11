Abalone worth R600 000 and two vehicles seized near Thornhill

Police are urging residents in coastal cities and towns to assist in protecting endangered marine life.

This comes after positive information from a member of the public led to the recovery abalone valued over R 600 000 in two vehicles on the N2 near Thornhill.

On Tuesday, 9 November 2021 at about 05:00, a resident alerted the police (Humansdorp K9) about suspicious people who were busy loading plastic bags into two vehicles, a red VW Polo and a blue Audi at the beach in Pellsrus, Jeffreys Bay.

Immediately, a K9 vehicle was dispatched to monitor the N2 road between Jeffreys Bay and Thornhill with the assistance of SAPS Thornhill.

Moments later, the two vehicles were spotted on the N2 and were both pulled off the road. The occupants in both vehicles disembarked and ran to the nearby bushes.

On searching the two vehicles, police found abalone estimated over R600 000.00. The two vehicles were also seized for further investigation.

Police opened a case of contravening the Marine Living Resources Act 18 of 1998 (illegal transporting of abalone) for further investigation.