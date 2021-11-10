Power Alert for Kouga

The Kouga Municipality has informed residents about a power outage that will take place tomorrow night.

The Melkhout S/S Kareedouw 66kv Reconfiguration Project is requiring a midnight outage on November 11 (no longer November 9) from 23:30 to 04:00.

The following lines will be affected:

• 3.1 Gamtoos 66kv fdr (affecting customers on the Gamtoos-Melkhout 22kv line)

• 3.2 Jeffreys Bay 66kv (affecting Jeffreys Bay town, Paradise Beach and Aston Bay)

• 3.3 St Francis Bay 66kv (affecting customers on the St Francis Bay-Cape St Francis, St Francis Bay-Melkhout, St Francis Bay-Dieprivier 22kv lines)

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the Municipality in a statement.

Residents also need to be aware of Eskom’s load shedding which is also taking place countrywide.

As at this morning, Eskom has placed us on Stage 3 load shedding.