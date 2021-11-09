Kouga Municipality is advertising several Vacancies

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

NOTICE NO: 244/2021

VACANCY

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

ARTISAN: ELECTRICIAN

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF level 5 qualification and must be Trade Tested;

3 years relevant Experience;

Valid Code C1 driving license and valid PDP;

Sound knowledge of Electricity policies and procedures;

Analytical fault-finding and problem-solving skills;

Good supervisory skills;

Attention to detail;

Good communication skills;

Incumbent must be physically fit and able bodied;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Required to work in all weather conditions;

Required to work outside normal working hours during emergencies and planned overtime;

Required to be on standby.

SALARY: R 245 067.56 – R318 069.21 Per Annum TASK: 10

DUTIES:

Reading and interpreting drawings/works orders detailing layout and specifications;

Marking routes for the running in and laying cables and positioning of support structures;

Installation of pre-paid meters;

Monitoring and attending to deviations in the construction and installation sequences of poles, cross wires, stays, lines, aerial transformers, switchgear, etc;

Terminates cables, wires to junction boxes, connecting blocks and/or terminals including soldering, fitting of lugs and harnessing wires;

Meter readings, installation of new connections and prepaid meters for houses;

Coordinates activities and sequences associated with maintaining the functionality of medium/low voltage electrical reticulation systems;

Conducting visual inspections to electrical equipment, structures, overhead lines and cables;

Performing electrical maintenance functions on MV cables and participate in switching electrical networks during MV network faults;

Coordinates activities/ sequences associated with trouble shooting/ fault finding and repairing to medium/ low voltage reticulation and electrical systems;

Conducting tests to diagnose and determine the nature of the fault and communicating with the control room/ immediate superior on the possibility of re-routing supply in respect of major repair work;

Coordinates and controls tasks/ activities associated with controlling personnel performance, productivity and discipline;

Monitoring attendance/conduct and output and addressing deviations from agreed performance indicators through meetings/counseling and/or other approved methods designed to improve and motivate personnel;

Completes internal transactional documentation (e.g., time sheets, log sheets, progress and productivity field reports, etc.) and related forms (vehicle checklist);

Disseminates functional and operational information on the immediate and short-term objectives and current developments, problems and constraints;

Inspecting works prior to commissioning and communicating with the control room/immediate supervisor with regards to test outcomes and functionality of the installation.

FINANCE ADMINISTRATOR: LAND & PROPERTY ADMINISTRATION

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF level 7 qualification;

4 years relevant Experience;

Valid Code B driving license;

Computer Literacy – Office Applications;

Good knowledge of land and property administration policies and procedures;

Good accounting skills;

Good communication skills;

Attention to detail;

Good supervisory skills;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Nil.

TASK: 12

SALARY: R 341 518.95 – R443 314.82 Per Annum

DUTIES:

Provides an advanced property administration and financial service and facilitates the disposal of property for the Municipality;

Monitoring and controlling the establishment and maintenance of property records;

Monitoring and controlling the establishment and maintenance of property records and ensuring that an accurate record of Title Deeds of Council owned properties, including Servitude Right and Assets Register is maintained;



Controlling financial administration and budget controls in liaison with the Manager and expenditure control processes;

Compiling legal property documents which comply with Council policy and the Local Authorities ordinance and Municipal Financial Management Act in consultation with the Legal Adviser;

Responsible for the re-evaluation of properties, coordinating market research, and ensuring that all statutory requirements are adhered to;

Extracts specific reports and forwards to relevant departments;

Facilitates the administrative dimension related to queries;

Applying Building Practice concepts in property valuations through engaging professionals on building construction, design, materials, services, conditions and repairs, and analyzing economic obsolescence and the influence of value;

Participating in Departmental discussions and presenting the constraints and/or effectiveness of the Section to provide core service delivery functions with information necessary to institute corrective measures and/or attend to complaints;

Coordinates and controls the tasks/ activities of personnel and allocates and prioritizes outcomes;

Attending to the scope and procedural administrative requirements and reporting deadlines associated with the functionality;

Monitoring establishment records on the database and seeks clarity/ supporting documentation on amendments;

Writing reports for council and standing committee on leases and make sure all the land and properties in our register there is a formal lease and ensuring that the asset register is balancing with the system;

Processing incoming and outgoing correspondence/ documentation pertaining to the relevant Land & Property Administration applications;

Communicating through reports with legal Advisor, Assets Section and the Chief Financial Officer that impacts on synergies and work processes across departments;

Addressing workplace conflict/ conduct through the initiation and co-ordination of consultative processes and implementation of specific disciplinary procedures;

Participating in Departmental discussions and presenting the constraints and/ or effectiveness of the Section to provide core service delivery functions with information necessary to institute corrective measures and/ or attend to complaints.

CARETAKER: KRUISFONTEIN SPORTS FIELD

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF level 4 qualification;

2 years relevant Experience;

Valid Code B driving license;

Skills in general maintenance;

Attention to detail;

Ability to work in a pressurized environment;

Good communication skills;

Must display tact and diplomacy when dealing with members of the public;

Good interpersonal skills;

The incumbent must be physically fit and able bodied;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Nil.

SALARY: R 171 709.61 – R222 871.47 Per Annum TASK: 7

DUTIES:

Performs specific tasks/ activities of bookings, allocation to customers and maintenance;

Arranging with the customer for inspection of the facilities prior t handing over the keys;

Inspecting the receipt for payment of the facility prior to conducting any inspection of the facility and keys handing over to customers;

Ensuring that all defects are listed in the hand over form and signing on behalf of the Section;

Reporting defects/breakages/shortages resulting from the use of the facility by the customer to immediate superior;

Performs general maintenance and cleaning functions of Parks and Amenities;

Cleaning ablution facilities, mopping floors and wiping ceramic surfaces, replacing toilet rolls, towels and checking and reporting defective items to the immediate superior for attention;

Performs activities and procedures associated with the services and the status/ general condition of the Parks and Amenities;

Performing general cleaning of all the community amenities (Ablution, Halls, etc);

Picking up litter around the facilities and delivering to designated area;

Preparing requisitions for cleaning material (detergents, toilet rolls, etc) and equipment for submission to the immediate superior;

Performing minor repairs and maintenance work such as replacing light bulbs, tightening screws, oiling hinges ,etc;

Performs specific activities associated with communications and providing support to line functions;

Reporting to the immediate superior any matters for repairs, e.g., gates, perimeter fence/walls, taps, etc;

Communicating with the public members as instructed by the immediate superior any matters pertaining booking of parks, halls and sport fields.

ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH PRACTITIONER

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF level 6 qualification in Environmental Health;

2 years relevant experience of which 1 year should have been Community Service;

Updated registration with the HPCSA as independent Practice;

Valid Code B driving license;

Computer Literacy – Office applications;

Sound knowledge of Environmental Health legislation, policies and procedures;

Sound report writing and presentation skills;

Analytical skills;

Attention to detail;

Good communication skills;

Incumbent to be physically fit and able bodied;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Required to work in all weather conditions.

SALARY: R 341 518.95 – R443 314.82 Per Annum TASK: 12

DUTIES:

Conducts inspections and investigations of residential, commercial or other occupied premises and/ or open spaces and/ or public facilities to determine compliance to by – laws and statutory legislation;

Monitoring and controlling water quality in compliance the legislation and Water Regulation standards;

Attending to complaints related to health and safety nuisances (overgrown vegetation, illegal dumping, etc);

Enforcing compliance with the Municipality by-laws and legislation through ongoing monitoring, observations and site inspections;

Reporting continuous infringement or serious contraventions to the immediate superior for approval to institute further/or urgent measures such as termination of operations, closure of premises and issuing of fines;

Participates in the delivery of awareness and educational programs on environmental health approaches to safe and healthy living to the community stakeholders;

Creating awareness on communicable diseases and networking alternative interventions with relevant stakeholders/departments;

Supporting Community Environmental Health Programmes and initiatives by planning, organizing and making materials available;

Implements specific monitoring and reporting requirements associated with food handling;

Ensuring waste management and general hygiene monitoring including proper refuse storage, collection, transportation and final disposal;

Managing, controlling, and monitoring of exhumations and reburials and the disposal of human remains;

Give input and assessing new development projects on aspects such as ventilation, indoor air quality, lighting, structural safety and floor space i.e. examining of building plans and land use applications;

Coordinates specific administrative and reporting requirements associated with the key performance and result indicators of the function;

Implements communication strategies with intra and inter-departmental management staff and external stakeholders;

Monitors, air, noise, water and land pollution control within the internal and external environment;

Inspecting of all food handling premises with reference to their planning, design and operation to their planning, design and operation to ensure satisfactory environmental health standards and the prevention of possible disease outbreaks and health and safety risks;

Preparing investigational and productivity reports with statistical data and qualitative information related to specific investigations and complaints;

SUPERVISOR PARKS: HUMANSDORP

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant NQF level 4 qualification;

3 years relevant Experience;

Valid Code B driving license and valid PrDP;

Computer literate. Sound Knowledge of Regulations, Policies and Procedures relating to Parks & Community Amenities;

Good Communication Skills;

Sound report writing and presentation skills. Good supervisory skills;

Required to work outside normal working hours during emergencies and planned overtime;

Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

SPECIAL CONDITIONS:

Required to work in all weather conditions.

SALARY: R 217 672.14 – R282 492.12 Per Annum TASK: 9

DUTIES:

Assessing the adequacy of procedures, systems and controls associated with functions of the functionality;

Performing health and Safety audits in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, and providing the relevant information to the residents;

Communicating with the relevant personnel and establishing details/specifications, problems and requirements for specific cleansing and maintenance activities;

Analyzing resource requirements against cleansing and maintenance activities and time frames with a view to optimizing utilization and achieving cost effectiveness;

Preparing resource allocation schedules (cost, material and time spread) and priority programmes for execution and, conducting briefing sessions with specialist/supervisory personnel and/or contractors, explaining requirements and outcomes;

Monitoring attendance/conduct and output and addressing deviations from agreed performance indicators through meetings/counseling and/or other approved methods designed to improve and motivate personnel;

Checking details of transactional documentation (work orders, requisitions, vehicles log sheets, applications, time and attendance schedules, etc) prior to approving and submitting for further processing;

Coordinates tasks/ activities associated with the implementation of procedures and, monitoring and reporting on sequences/ outcomes;

Monitors, executes and schedules cleansing activities;

Coordinates and controls tasks/ activities associated with controlling personnel performance, productivity and discipline;

Performs specific administrative tasks/ activities associated with the updating and maintaining records/ information related to the activities/ operations;

Implements communication strategies with intra and inter-departmental management staff and external stakeholders.

BENEFITS: As per standard conditions of service.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and driver’s license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 19 November 2021 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Ms. E Sana: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records. Canvassing of councillors. Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER