fbpx

Stage 2 Loadshedding scheduled for this week

Stage 2 Loadshedding scheduled for this week
Jeffreys Bay 8 November 2021

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 on Monday (today) until 05:00 on Saturday. This is according to Eskom, the national power supplier.

The various towns in Kouga will be affected as follows and there are no guarantees that Eskom wont apply further loadshedding if they deem it necessary:

JEFFREYS BAY
08/11: 01:00 – 03:30 and 09:00 – 11:30
09/11: 07:00 – 09:30 and 15:00 – 17:30
10/11: 15:00 – 17:30 and 23:00 – 01:30
11/11: 23:00 – 01:30
12/11:
13/11:

HUMANSDORP, HANKEY AND LOERIE

08/11: 07:00 – 09:30
09/11: 05:00 – 07:30 and 13:00 – 15:30
10/11: 13:00 – 15:30 and 21:00 – 23:30
11/11: 21:00 – 23:30
12/11:
13/11:

PATENSIE

Article continues below...

08/11: 07:00 – 09:30 and 15:00 – 17:30
09/11: 13:00 – 15:30 and 21:00 – 23:30
10/11: 21:00 – 23:30
11/11: 05:00 – 07:30
12/11:
13/11:

ST FRANCIS BAY AND OYSTER BAY

08/11: 13:00 – 15:30 and 21:00 23:30
09/11: 19:00 – 21:30
10/11: 03:00 – 05:30
11/11: 03:00 – 05:30 and 11:00 – 13:30
12/11:
13/11:

THORNHILL

08/11: 14:00 – 16:30
09/11: 0:00 02:30
10/11: 04:00 – 06:30 and 14:00 – 16:30
11/11: 18:00 – 20:30
12/11:
13/11:

Related Posts

MetroFibre doubles up on speed on its open access network

MetroFibre is upgrading line speeds on its FTTH fibre packages as part of its drive to make quality fibre internet…

27 May 2021
Alleged rapist arrested by Police

A manhunt for a a man suspected of raping an elderly woman in Humansdorp for an extended period of time…

21 Jan 2011
Photo of the day – St Francis sunrise

As summer slowly slips past towards winter, the crisp early mornings are still providing some great sunrises. Article continues below……

08 Apr 2014
Help needed for Lungiso matrics

Lungiso High School in KwaNomzamo is once again hosting their Grade 12 learners on the school premises for the duration…

02 Nov 2017
Lex Gutsche Woodlands Dairy
Meet the man behind Woodlands Dairy – Lex Gutsche

Over the past two decades Woodland Dairy has grown into the biggest employer in Kouga and supplies dairy product all…

10 Jul 2019
Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Kouga

Loerie has developed as the Covid-19 hotspot in Kouga with 46 cases as at 25 June 2020. There have been…

28 Jun 2020
First street sport festival for Humansdorp

Young people from Humansdorp are gearing up to take back the streets from criminals and gangsters. The first Humansdorp Street…

12 Dec 2019
Kouga secures R 150 million to upgrade water infrastructure

R150-million will be streaming into Kouga’s coffers over the next few months to help the municipality secure extra water for…

19 Oct 2018
kromme river
Photo of the day – sunset on the Kromme River

The Kromme River mouth has been an attraction for tourists and local alike since the 1960’s when the area was…

28 Apr 2019
Have your say on Special Rating Areas

Kouga residents have been invited to share their views on the proposed new Property Rates policy and by-law for the…

06 Dec 2017
Covid cases continue to rise in Kouga

There has been a surge in numbers of positive Covid-19 cases in Kouga Municipality with 66 new cases being reported…

19 Nov 2020
Bush Clearing to boost Public Safety in Humansdorp

Major bush-clearing is under way at Humansdorp in a joint effort to keep Kouga communities safe from crime. Kouga Executive…

16 Oct 2020
Kouga Community Halls set to re-open

All community halls opened on Monday, March 1, after being closed for almost eleven months because of the nationwide COVID-19…

05 Mar 2021
COVID-19 will fundamentally shift how we live and work

The economy of Jeffreys Bay and surrounding towns has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic with the tourism industry…

17 May 2020
More rain and bigger potholes for J'Bay

The rain over the weekend has caused more potholes in the roads of Jeffreys Bay, with roads in all the…

15 Aug 2011