Stage 2 Loadshedding scheduled for this week

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented at 05:00 on Monday (today) until 05:00 on Saturday. This is according to Eskom, the national power supplier.

The various towns in Kouga will be affected as follows and there are no guarantees that Eskom wont apply further loadshedding if they deem it necessary:

JEFFREYS BAY

08/11: 01:00 – 03:30 and 09:00 – 11:30

09/11: 07:00 – 09:30 and 15:00 – 17:30

10/11: 15:00 – 17:30 and 23:00 – 01:30

11/11: 23:00 – 01:30

12/11:

13/11:

HUMANSDORP, HANKEY AND LOERIE

08/11: 07:00 – 09:30

09/11: 05:00 – 07:30 and 13:00 – 15:30

10/11: 13:00 – 15:30 and 21:00 – 23:30

11/11: 21:00 – 23:30

12/11:

13/11:

PATENSIE

08/11: 07:00 – 09:30 and 15:00 – 17:30

09/11: 13:00 – 15:30 and 21:00 – 23:30

10/11: 21:00 – 23:30

11/11: 05:00 – 07:30

12/11:

13/11:

ST FRANCIS BAY AND OYSTER BAY

08/11: 13:00 – 15:30 and 21:00 23:30

09/11: 19:00 – 21:30

10/11: 03:00 – 05:30

11/11: 03:00 – 05:30 and 11:00 – 13:30

12/11:

13/11:

THORNHILL

08/11: 14:00 – 16:30

09/11: 0:00 02:30

10/11: 04:00 – 06:30 and 14:00 – 16:30

11/11: 18:00 – 20:30

12/11:

13/11: