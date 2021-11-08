2021 Local Government Elections declared free and fair

Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) Chairperson Glen Mashinini has officially declared the 2021 Local Government Elections concluded as free and fair.

More than 12 million South Africans cast their ballots last weekend and on Monday, to vote for candidates who they prefer to represent them in the country’s 257 municipal councils.

“We are satisfied that, bar a few incidents, for which we apologise, that we have delivered quality elections. We are proud to proclaim to the world that we are still flying high the banner of electoral integrity, excellence and free and fair elections.

“Through these elections, we have sent a resounding message to the world at large that we South Africans remain a beacon of pre-eminence in the conduct of electoral democracy. It is then my singular honour to hereby declare the 2021 Municipal Elections concluded as free and fair,” he said.

Mashinini announced that throughout the country, the African National Congress (ANC) clinched the majority seats in 161 municipal councils, followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 13 municipalities which is closely followed by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) which now holds majority seats in 10 municipal councils.

Mashinini added that at least 66 municipal councils are hung – meaning that no party gained an outright majority in those councils.

He announced the following results for the country’s tightly contested eight metropolitan municipalities: