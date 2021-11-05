Houses finally given to Sea Vista residents

Kouga Municipality donated 16 houses, built pre-94, to qualifying Sea Vista residents on Thursday, October 28 – forming part of 27 municipal owned houses in the St Francis Bay area.

All recipients are first time homeowners and have not benefited from any government housing scheme before.

This follows after an in-depth audit of all municipal-owned properties across the region.

“The municipality donated 16 municipal houses to deserving beneficiaries in the area – some of whom have been living in these houses for 20 to 30 years,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“These houses are delivered at no cost to the beneficiaries.

“It was an extremely proud day for the municipality.”

Hendricks said the event meant more than just the handover of houses.

“As beneficiaries, you now not only have something to pass on to the next generation, but it is also aimed to restore dignity and ensure that people own property – creating property owners and not lessees of the government,” he said.

“As a municipality, we are extremely proud that we could be part of this special day in your lives, and we want you to enjoy your homes.”

According to Hendricks, the municipality will, furthermore, assist residents with maintenance work to their homes in the near future.

One of the beneficiaries, Amelia Juries, who has lived in her Sea Vista home since 1987, said she was elated about the development.

“I am full of joy after I heard the good news from the municipality,” said Juries. “I would like to say thank you for the opportunity to be given ownership of a house. I am very grateful.”

PHOTO: Sea Vista resident, Amelia Juries (middle), received her house from Kouga Community Services Director, Daniel Benson (left), and Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks (right).