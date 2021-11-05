fbpx

Houses finally given to Sea Vista residents

Houses finally given to Sea Vista residents
Uncategorized 5 November 2021

Kouga Municipality donated 16 houses, built pre-94, to qualifying Sea Vista residents on Thursday, October 28 – forming part of 27 municipal owned houses in the St Francis Bay area.

All recipients are first time homeowners and have not benefited from any government housing scheme before.

This follows after an in-depth audit of all municipal-owned properties across the region.

“The municipality donated 16 municipal houses to deserving beneficiaries in the area – some of whom have been living in these houses for 20 to 30 years,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“These houses are delivered at no cost to the beneficiaries.

“It was an extremely proud day for the municipality.”

Hendricks said the event meant more than just the handover of houses.

Article continues below...

“As beneficiaries, you now not only have something to pass on to the next generation, but it is also aimed to restore dignity and ensure that people own property – creating property owners and not lessees of the government,” he said.

“As a municipality, we are extremely proud that we could be part of this special day in your lives, and we want you to enjoy your homes.”

According to Hendricks, the municipality will, furthermore, assist residents with maintenance work to their homes in the near future.

One of the beneficiaries, Amelia Juries, who has lived in her Sea Vista home since 1987, said she was elated about the development.

“I am full of joy after I heard the good news from the municipality,” said Juries. “I would like to say thank you for the opportunity to be given ownership of a house. I am very grateful.”

PHOTO: Sea Vista resident, Amelia Juries (middle), received her house from Kouga Community Services Director, Daniel Benson (left), and Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks (right).

Related Posts

kouga municipality st francis bay
Volunteers clear bush in St Francis Bay

Kouga Municipality’s Community Services directorate is working together with local stakeholders to help clear alien vegetation in the greater St…

24 Mar 2019
Local state of disaster to be declared

Statement by Kouga Executive Mayor Elza van Lingen: The Kouga Council will be holding a special meeting at the Council…

12 Jun 2017
Municipal auction a resounding success

Kouga Municipality’s public auction was a resounding success last week, with everything on offer finding a willing buyer. A total…

27 Oct 2017
Improving the state of Provincial roads in Kouga

In an effort to improve the state of provincial roads, the DA led Kouga Municipality has prioritised the repair of…

27 Oct 2021
Residents and holidaymakers are urged to save water

Jeffreys Bay – With the Kouga Dam standing at a perilous 28 % of capicity, the Kouga Municipality has urged…

26 Dec 2019
Kouga Municipality
Amnesty for Meter Tampering extended

Kouga residents, who have tampered with their electricity meters, have been granted another month to apply for amnesty from fines…

08 Oct 2021
Kouga Municipality is hiring a Tourism Officer

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108) NOTICE NO: 39/ 2021 VACANCY Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle…

02 Mar 2021
Sewage Spill contained on Main Beach

  After nearly two full days of raw sewage gushing onto Main Beach in Jeffreys Bay, the municipality have managed…

22 Jul 2010
Kouga Municipality resolves 12 735 service delivery issues

More than 13 000 service requests were logged at Kouga Municipality’s call centre during the first seven months of the…

05 Sep 2018
More road damage in JBay

The heavy rains over the past two days have caused yet more damage to the road infrastructure of Jeffreys Bay….

02 Aug 2012
Have your say about Kouga Municipality

The Kouga Municipality has commenced with their annual Customer Satisfaction Survey. The survey is one of the tools that assist…

29 Jan 2014
Kouga Municipality
Kouga Municipality is hiring a Chief Accountant

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)  NOTICE NO: 37/2021  VACANCIES  Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of…

08 Mar 2021
Legal manager appointed at Kouga Municipality

Kouga Municipality has appointed a new Legal Services Manager. Lee-Ann Opperman was born and bred in Humansdorp. She was welcomed…

19 Dec 2017
Kouga Municipality
Serious financial challenges facing Kouga Municipality

Since taking over Kouga Municipality in August 2016, the DA led Council under Mayor Elza Van Lingen has discovered that…

17 Aug 2017
Free roadworthy tests ahead of Easter

The Kouga Traffic Department is once again offering free roadworthy tests to residents ahead of the Easter holidays. Mayor Elza…

24 Mar 2018