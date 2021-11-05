fbpx

DA remains resilient in the Eastern Cape

DA remains resilient in the Eastern Cape
Eastern Cape 5 November 2021

The DA in the Eastern Cape remains resilient in the face of emerging political trends, which have led to a 6% decline in support for the ANC in the province.

In 2019 the DA got 15.73% of the provincial vote, and in 2021 we achieved 15.25%, while the ANC got 68.74% in 2019 and in 2021 declined by 6% to 62.94%.

This result proves that the ANC is in decline and indicates that it is possible to bring them under 50% in the Eastern Cape in 2024.

“The DA is pleased to have retained our majority in the Kouga Municipality, while in Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA remains the largest party. In the Dr Beyers Naude Municipality, the DA has brought the ANC under 50%, which presents an opportunity for a coalition government,” said DA Provincial Chairperson Andrew Wtitfield.

An emerging political trend in the Eastern Cape is the DA’s ability to win wards from the ANC. This trend began in 2018 when the DA won Ward 3 in the Walter Sisulu Municipality from the ANC and Ward 11 in the same municipality in 2020.

Article continues below...

In this 2021 local government election, the DA has won a number of wards from the ANC in the Inxuba Yethemba Municipality, Blue Crane Route Municipality, Kouga Municipality, Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We have noted the emergence of smaller niche parties who have made inroads across the country, and that trend has followed in Nelson Mandela Bay. We have learned key lessons from the outcome but remain committed to our core principles and values, which will guide our next steps as we work towards an arrangement that puts the people of NMB first.

The DA in the Eastern Cape is on track to bring the ANC under 50% by 2024 so that the realignment of politics in the Eastern Cape can begin.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the people of the Eastern Cape who placed their trust in the DA and especially the heroic efforts of those who stood in queues past midnight in Nelson Mandela Bay,” added Whitfield.

Related Posts

SA Weather Office issues warning for Kouga

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has warned of strong to gale force winds over parts of the Eastern Cape…

09 Jul 2020
Water disaster facing Cape Town and Kouga Municipality

Cape Town is rapidly running out of water, while in Kouga, food and job security is at risk with the…

19 Nov 2017
Make sure you can vote on 1 November

This is a call to action: saving South Africa and ensuring that good service delivery continues in Kouga requires your…

07 Sep 2021
Illegal traders in Kouga face legal action

Legal action will be taken against anyone found to be trading illegally in the Kouga municipal area. This is the…

19 Oct 2016
Premier to meet with Kouga communities

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle will hold a public meeting at the Humansdorp Country Club today. Starting at 10am, the…

17 Apr 2015
Poverty stricken Dimbaza a monument to economic mismanagement

Dimbaza, once an industrial hub near King Williams Town, has for decades been a prime example of how the ANC…

12 Aug 2018
South Africa’s DNA testing backlog 117 000 and climbing

The Democratic Alliance has requested National Police Commissioner, General Kehla Sitole, to urgently investigate partnerships with private laboratories to tackle…

08 Dec 2020
Kouga dam levels are critically low

Saving water has become more critical than ever, with the combined levels of Kouga’s three main supply dams having dropped…

07 Feb 2020
Active Coronavirus cases in Kouga triple within a week

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the Kouga region has more than tripled over the past week, leading to…

25 Jun 2020
Sewage Spill at Aston Bay

Residents of the western suburbs of Jeffreys Bay have had to endure a strong stench of sewage over the past…

15 Sep 2011
heilbronn university kouga jeffreys bay
Jeffreys Bay to benefit from tourism programme

Seven students from around the globe are set to help grow Kouga’s Tourism industry. The students, who hail from seven…

27 May 2019
Can Kouga cope with a nuclear power plant at Thyspunt?

3 September 2015 Should a nuclear power plant be built at Thyspunt, it will be the biggest and most expensive…

03 Sep 2015
Port Elizabeth stan blumberg
Bhisho does not have the power to declare election of NMB Mayor invalid

The DA has no doubt that the election of Executive Mayor Nqaba Bhanga in Nelson Mandela Bay was legitimate and…

09 Dec 2020
DA and COPE unite for upcoming election in Kouga

Positive negotiations between the leadership of both the DA and COPE took place in Humansdorp recently. The positive atmosphere at…

13 May 2011
Bush Clearing to boost Public Safety in Humansdorp

Major bush-clearing is under way at Humansdorp in a joint effort to keep Kouga communities safe from crime. Kouga Executive…

16 Oct 2020