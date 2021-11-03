fbpx

Willemse, Kriel and Jantjies to start against Wales

Rugby 3 November 2021

Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel and Herschel Jantjies will start against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday as Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber made four changes to his matchday squad that defeated the All Blacks for their opening Test of the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour.

Willemse, who has 14 Test caps, will earn his fourth start in the green and gold when he runs out at fullback, while it will be Jantjies’ third Test in the No 9 jersey as he pairs up with Handré Pollard in the halfback combination.

Kriel, who starts at right wing, will earn his 49th cap in the match that kicks off at 17h30 (19h30 SA time) and will be broadcast live on SuperSport.

Willemse comes in for Willie le Roux in a rotational switch, and Jantjies takes over from Faf de Klerk who was ruled out of the squad due to a hip flexor injury. Kriel replaces Sbu Nkosi, who is yet to travel to the UK as he awaits the necessary paperwork.

Jantjies’ promotion to the starting line-up sees Cobus Reinach being drafted onto the replacements bench in the only change among the reserves.

“We selected this squad with an eye on maintaining consistency in selection from the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, but at the same time giving players who have been knocking on the door for a while now an opportunity to play,” said Nienaber.

“Damian and Herschel have featured off the bench a fair bit and this is a fantastic opportunity to give them a chance to start as we look to build our squad depth with an eye on the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“Jesse has also been training hard; he is very experienced and he brings the physicality that will be necessary against Wales.

“We know what we have in Willie and Faf, and it is important to give Damian and Herschel game time to develop and measure themselves in starting roles.

“Wales are a quality outfit, and this will present an exciting opportunity for all of these players to make their mark in what is a very important Test to set the tone for this tour, and also in the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup.”

Nienaber expected Wales to pose a big threat, especially as the Six Nations champions will be playing with a near full-strength squad and given the fact that the Boks have not won in Cardiff since 2013.

Springbok team to face Wales in Cardiff:

15 – Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 14 caps, 5pts (1t)
14 – Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 48 caps, 60 pts (12t)
13 – Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 23 caps, 25 pts (5t)
12 – Damian de Allende (Munster) – 55 caps, 35 pts (7t)
11 – Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 22 caps, 85 pts (17t)
10 – Handré Pollard (vice-captain, Montpellier) – 57 caps, 568 pts (6t, 83c, 120p, 4d)
9 – Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 18 caps, 25 pts (5t)

8 – Duane Vermeulen (Ulster) – 58 caps, 15 pts (3t)
7 – Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 16 caps, 5 pts (1t)
6 – Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 60 caps, 30 pts (6t)
5 – Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 53 caps, 25 pts (5t)
4 – Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 94 caps, 15 pts (3t)
3 – Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 51 caps, 5pts (1t)
2 – Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks) – 45 caps, 45 pts (9t)
1 – Ox Nché (Cell C Sharks) – 6 caps, 0pts

Replacements:

16 – Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 43 caps, 45 pts (9t)
17 – Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 56 caps, 5pts (1t)
18 – Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 28 caps, 0 pts
19 – Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 48 caps, 5pts (1t)
20 – Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 8 caps, 0 pts
21 – Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 18 caps, 40pts (8t)
22 – Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes) – 41 caps, 309 pts (2t, 64c, 56p, 1d)
23 – Frans Steyn (Toyota Cheetahs) – 71 caps, 141pts (11t, 7c, 21p, 3d)

Springbok record against Wales:

Played 29; Won 23; Lost 6; Drawn 0; Points for 861, Points against 553; Tries scored 100, Tries conceded 45; Highest score 96 pts, Biggest win 83 pts; Win %: 79%.

