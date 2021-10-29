fbpx

Paradise Beach drop-off zone reopens

Jeffreys Bay 29 October 2021

The Paradise Beach Drop-Off Zone and Recycling Station in Johan Muller Boulevard reopened to the public earlier this month – after it closed down more than eight years ago.

“The drop-off zone consists of a ramp and three skip bins in which refuse will be stored,” said Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks.

“Only domestic garden waste and general domestic waste can be disposed of at the site, which will then be transported by the municipality to the Humansdorp Landfill Site.”

Add to that a recycling station by Xtreme Recyclers – boasting separate bins for paper, plastic, glass, tin, and cardboard.

“We would like to request that all recyclables be separated into bags for each type before drop-off,” said Hendricks.

All building rubble and garden refuse from garden service providers must be taken directly to the Humansdorp Landfill Site.

A gate controller will be stationed at the site for security control and to assist residents.

Hendricks said the reopening of the Paradise Beach Drop-Off Zone and Recycling Station was a continuation of the Keep Kouga Clean initiative, launched by late Mayor Elza van Lingen in September 2017.

“The initiative has been growing from strength to strength over the last four years, said Hendricks. “It forms a crucial part of the municipality’s identity and character, as well as its residents and how clean our environment is.

“It is important to conserve the environment – not only for us, but for generations to come.”

The operating hours are from 08:00 to 16:00 on a Monday to Thursday and from 08:00 to 15:00 on a Friday. On a Saturday and Sunday residents can dispose of their refuse and recyclables from 08:00 to 13:00.

For more information, contact 042 291 0250.

The Paradise Beach Drop-Off Zone and Recycling Station in Johan Muller Boulevard reopened to the public earlier this month. Kouga Environmental and Waste Management Manager, Christa Venter, Kouga Community Services Portfolio Councillor, Daniel Benson, Paradise Beach resident, Lorraine Maree, Kouga Executive Mayor, Horatio Hendricks, and Kouga Community Services Director, Nomvula Machelesi, were at the official opening of the site.

