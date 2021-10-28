fbpx

Power alert for Kouga

Jeffreys Bay Uncategorized 28 October 2021

The Kouga Municipality has issued a power alert for 9 November 2021.

The Melkhout-Kareedouw 66kv Reconfiguration Project is requiring a night time outage on November 9 from 23:30 to 04:00 (the alternative date is November 11).

The following lines will be affected:

• Gamtoos 66kv (affecting customers on the Gamtoos-Melkhout 22kv line)
• Jeffreys Bay 66kv (affecting Jeffreys Bay town)
• St Francis Bay 66kv (affecting customers on the St Francis Bay-Cape St Francis, St Francis Bay-Melkhout, St Francis Bay-Dieprivier 22kv lines)

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and request all resident to treat appliances as if they are live during the outage,” said the Kouga Municipality in a statement.

