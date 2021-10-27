fbpx

Meet the Barbas family from Oyster Bay NSRI

Meet the Barbas family from Oyster Bay NSRI
Jeffreys Bay 27 October 2021

When five out of six members of a family join the NSRI, you know that together they will be an unstoppable force!

Mom Ciska (rescue crew), dad Alwyn (Class 3 coxswain), and kids Danica and Mechiel (junior crew) all joined after Christabel, who at 18 became the youngest person in the NSRI’s history to become a Class 4 coxswain.

Family values

“I have always loved the sea and it is important to my husband and I that we teach our children responsibility, accountability, perseverance, and to respect all life. Not only can they learn all this within the NSRI but learning all of this is also something we can do together as a family,” Ciska says.

“It is awesome to see how the kids grow and what they achieve, as well as the life skills they are learning,” Alwyn adds.

Working together is not without its challenges. However, the family agrees that the pros far outweigh the cons. Christabel explains, “Sometimes it can be challenging because we all have very high expectations of one another, but it’s also super fun. There’s nothing better than saving a person’s life with your family by your side.”

Ciska, Alwyn, Christabel and Danica all agree that being a part of the NSRI and, more specifically, the Oyster Bay team, has made them feel like they are part of an even bigger family.

“Our team in Oyster Bay is special!” Ciska enthuses. “Because we are such a small station and community, we are very close-knit. We live together, work together and socialise together, so when we go out on a call, we go out as a family and not just as crewmembers.”

“They are strong and intelligent people that you can learn so much from,” Danica says of her team.

Article continues below...

Young Mechiel has a few other reasons for loving the NSRI in mind – he enjoys the boats, learning about knots, and pretty much everything he gets to do as part of the junior crew!

Learning curves

In addition to teaching the Barbas family all things NSRI-related, the organisation has also taught them some valuable life skills.

Christabel has learned to always stay humble, to trust people and to learn from mistakes, while both Danica and Ciska have learned a lot about teamwork.

“I am homeschooling my 11-year-old son and I must say that after doing navigation, Geography makes a lot more sense,” Ciska jokes.

“To quote the old saying, ‘the more I learn the less I know’,” says Alwyn. “It is really a tremendously wide field and there are so many legends to meet and learn from.

I am especially grateful to my family, my NSRI family and the head office training team for their support ­– and the gray hairs that they are all giving me!”

Related Posts

kabeljous beach jeffreys bay
Injured horse rider assisted by NSRI in Jeffreys Bay

At 10h05 on Friday, 24th May, the Jeffreys Bay NSRI were activated following a request for assistance from horse riders who…

25 May 2019
jeffreys bay
Body of missing woman found

During an ongoing search operation this morning at 04h58, at Woody Cape, NSRI rescuers and SA National Parks Rangers located…

05 Dec 2014
NSRI issues spring tide warning following Umhloti beach drowning

The NSRI Durban volunteer sea rescue duty crew were activated following reports from the eThekwini Fire and Rescue Services of…

01 Oct 2012
Keep our children safe from drowning

Over the past weekend, NSRI responded to three drowning accidents involving children – two incidents occurred on the coast and…

11 Nov 2014
Seach for surfer in Cape Town

Early yesterday evening, the NSRI Kommetjie sea rescue crew were activated following eye-witness reports of a surfer suspected to be…

29 Jul 2013
800 M Safety Zone for Thuyspunt slammed by Nuclear Regulator

  The National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) confirmed last week that South Africa will adhere to a 16 Km safety zone…

09 Jun 2010
American tourist still missing

1 September 2015 The search is expected to continue this morning for an American teenager who went missing in the…

01 Sep 2015
Crew being evacuated from bulk carrier near Kynsna

All 19 crew members of the 165 meter rice bulk carrier container ship  KIANI SATU are being evacuated off the…

08 Aug 2013
don thomas oyster bay kouga wind farm
Astronaut Donald Thomas visits Oyster Bay

Aout 1,000 pupils, their parents and teachers flocked to the Umzamowethu Community Hall on Heritage Day to meet United States…

01 Oct 2018
Pink NSRI Buoys save lives in South Africa

The NSRI Pink Rescue Buoy project was announced as winner of the 2018 IMRF award for Innovation and Technology in…

09 Nov 2018
Jeffreys Bay
New Lifesaving container for Jeffreys Bay

A container has been converted into a Lifeguard tower for Jeffreys Bay and will be transported here next week by…

17 Oct 2018
Young girl rescued at Jeffreys Bay beach

The NSRI were patrolling at Waterkant Street in Jeffreys Bay yesterday when they noticed a swimmer in a rip current….

27 Dec 2018
Photo of the day – Oyster Bay

A quaint village situated on a quiet stretch of coastline is one of the less known attractions in the Kouga…

24 Apr 2018
Drama at Billabong Pro

The strong onshore wind, big swell and driving rain was bad enough for the surfers and spectators at the final…

25 Jul 2011
Stowaway from Libya found near Robben Island

Late last night, the NSRI Table Bay volunteer sea rescue duty crew were activated by the Transnet National Ports Authority…

25 Feb 2013