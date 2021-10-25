Eskom schedules load shedding for Monday, Tuesday night

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 load shedding will continue on Monday and Tuesday from 21:00 until 05:00 the next morning.

Eskom announced the resumption of load shedding on Saturday after it lost close to 20 000 megawatts of power because of numerous power unit breakdowns and planned maintenance.

Stage 2 load shedding will therefore continue on Sunday night until 05:00 on Monday morning.

It will then resume on Monday evening until 05:00 on Tuesday morning and will also take place from 21:00 in the evening on Tuesday until 05:00 on Wednesday morning.

Article continues below...

Eskom says in a statement that nuclear power station Koeberg’s Unit 1 also tripped – forcing the extension of load shedding on Monday and Tuesday evenings.

At this stage Jeffreys Bay is not affected by the schedule released by Eskom.