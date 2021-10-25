fbpx

Alaïa Bay Wavepool breaking boundaries with Core Surf Contest

Surfing 25 October 2021

Sion, Switzerland – Alaïa Bay is proud to announce the inaugural Alaïa Open Winter Cup surf competition. Dates confirmed for the competition are the weekend of 4/5 December, with warm-up and training sessions on Friday 3 December.

This first mainland Europe surf contest is open to both international surfers and local Swiss surfers. There is a massive US$75k in prizes (including US$32k in prize money!).

The event entry fee for the tournament is 199 Frs, which is cheaper than two surf sessions! It includes a Friday warm-up session, a full 1-hour qualification’ best side’ heat and more goodies.

The divisions for the event are International Women, International Men, Swiss Women, Swiss Men, Junior Women, Junior Men and Kids. The prizes and prize money breakdown will be revealed soon.

The Alaïa Bay competition qualifications on Saturday will have a unique format, ideally suited to the workings of the wavepool. Surfers get to choose their best side, be it a left or a right-breaking wave.

Then, each surfer gets a one-hour session with others in which to showcase their skills. After that hour, their top scores will be tallied.

At the end of the first day of competition, the top 25% of the riders, derived from their score tallies after day 1, will advance to the finals day.

The format for the finals day will be the standard competition format as per ISA rules. Contest Director is a Swiss-born surfer and Swiss Surfing Association’s Event & Competition’s leader, Dario Müller.

“We’re very excited about the upcoming Alaïa Open,” said Alaïa Bay founder Adam Bonvin. The 26-year-old Swiss surfer has been the driving force behind the realisation of the Alaïa Bay facility.

This competition will further cement Alaïa Bay as the coolest wavepool and the place to be.”

“My wish is for everyone to come to this event and have fun. The surfing will be high performance, and the Surfers Evening will be a great place to network and to meet like-minded people,” added Bonvin.

“It will be a gathering of surfers, surf industry members, sponsors, and the media will all be together. Still, let’s not forget that this event is all about the surfers.

It will be great to have the best Swiss surfers here, and we look forward to watching them surf. We are also very excited to see the international athletes competing in our wavepool.”

The event will no doubt attract some top international surfers as well.

Many high profile surfers who have already visited the Alaïa Bay facility and have enjoyed the high-performance waves that the pool produces include Zeke Lau, Aritz Aranburu, Jeremy Flores, Rob Machado, Kauli Vaast, Yago Dominguez, Vahine Fierro, Justine Dupont and Maud LeCar.

The ultimate goal of the Alaïa Open is to become ‘The Place to Be’ each December. It will be the one event that people have to compete in or simply attend as part of the gathering.

The Alaïa Bay team wants to create a magical event for all, including competitors, spectators, family, sponsors and friends.

Alaïa Open competitors might want some time for training or getting accustomed to the facility’s waves. With this in mind, Alaïa Bay has partnered with the Swiss Surfing Association to offer several exclusive packages:

· Athlete Registration for the Open, including 2 full sessions

· Athlete Registration + 5 Extra-Sessions valid all winter

· Athlete Registration + 10 Extra-Sessions valid all winter

· Athlete Registration + 20 Extra-Sessions valid all winter

Registration is open!

To enter the event and book a package:

https://booking.alaiabay.ch/alaia-open-winter-cup.

These packages are valid until the end of winter – 21 March 2022 – and are only open to Alaïa Open competitors.

For more details on the event, email [email protected]

