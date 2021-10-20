fbpx

Powerful Springbok team announced for end of the year Tour

Powerful Springbok team announced for end of the year Tour
Rugby 20 October 2021

Former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat has earned his first Springbok call-up in a squad of 32 players named by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour to the United Kingdom in November.

The Springboks will play three Test matches on the tour – against Wales in Cardiff (6 November), Scotland in Edinburgh (13 November), and England in London (20 November).

Moerat is the only newcomer in Nienaber’s squad that featured in the Castle Lager Lions Series and Castle Lager Rugby Championship and he will join forces with Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie in a strong group of second rowers.

The only other uncapped player in the squad is scrumhalf Grant Williams, who travelled to Australia with the Boks for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

The main injury-enforced omissions from Nienaber’s squad, are Faf de Klerk (hip flexor), Cheslin Kolbe (knee), Frans Malherbe (neck), and RG Snyman (knee).

Other players not considered for selection include Pieter-Steph du Toit and Rynhardt Elstadt, who are recovering from shoulder and an ankle injury respectively.

The squad consist of 18 forwards and 14 backs.

“This tour is going to be exciting yet challenging,” said Nienaber.

“The core group of players who played a key role in the series against the British & Irish Lions, as well as the Castle Lager Rugby Championship will remain together as we build consistency and continuity in our squad with an eye on the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“We are two years out from the Rugby World Cup in France, and we have close to 20 Test matches before we start our defence of the title, so every match will count in terms of building confidence and consistency as a group.

Nienaber expected tough competition on the tour and said: “We have built a good base this season after our series victory against the British & Irish Lions and victories against the All Blacks, Argentina and Georgia, although we were disappointed that the results did not go our way in the other three Tests in Australia (in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship).

Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour:

Props:
Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks) – 13 caps, 0 pts
Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 56 caps, 5pts (1t)
Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 28 caps, 0 pts
Ox Nché (Cell C Sharks) – 6 caps, 0pts
Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 51 caps, 5pts (1t)

Hookers:
Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux Bègles) – 1 cap, 0 pts
Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 43 caps, 45 pts (9t)
Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 45 caps, 45 pts (9t)

Article continues below...

Locks:
Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 53 caps, 25 pts (5t)
Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 94 caps, 15 pts (3t)
Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers) – Uncapped
Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers) – 7 caps, 0 pts

Loose forwards:
Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 60 caps, 30 pts (6t)
Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 16 caps, 5 pts (1t)
Marco van Staden (Leicester Tigers) – 9 caps, 0 pts
Duane Vermeulen (Ulster) – 58 caps, 15 pts (3t)
Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 8 caps, 0 pts

Utility forward:
Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 48 caps, 5pts (1t)

Scrumhalves:
Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 18 caps, 25 pts (5t)
Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 18 caps, 40pts (8t)
Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks) – Uncapped

Flyhalves:
Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes) – 41 caps, 309 pts (2t, 64c, 56p, 1d)
Handré Pollard (Montpellier) – 57 caps, 558 pts (6t, 83c, 120p, 4d)

Midfielders:
Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 23 caps, 25 pts (5t)
Damian de Allende (Munster) – 55 caps, 35 pts (7t)
Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 48 caps, 60 pts (12t)

Outside backs:
Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks) – 2 caps, 10pts (2t)
Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 70 caps, 60 pts (12t)
Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 22 caps, 85 pts (17t)
Sbu Nkosi (Cell C Sharks) – 25 caps, 45 pts (9t)

Utility backs:
Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 14 caps, 5pts (1t)
Frans Steyn (Toyota Cheetahs) – 71 caps, 141pts (11t, 7c, 21p, 3d)

Castle Lager Outgoing Tour fixtures (SA kick-off times):

Saturday, 6 November
19h30 – Wales v South Africa (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Saturday, 13 November
14h00 – Scotland v South Africa (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Saturday, 20 November

Related Posts

We going to turn it up says Siya Kolisi

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has adopted a positive attitude to the pressure on the team on the eve of their…

31 Jul 2021
EP Kings gear up for a big season

On 4 June 4 the EP Kings will take on a Contipartners Premier XV, a team consisting of top flight…

12 May 2011
JBay rugby player on the rise

Nico Malan’s centre and JBay local Selwyn Davids has scored 408 points for the season. That is quite something. Selwyn…

22 Aug 2013
southern kings rugby
EP Kings to play in 2014 Currie Cup

The Eastern Province Kings will be playing in the ABSA Currie Cup Premier Division this year after the proposal to…

14 Feb 2014
SARU must show leadership in EP Kings liquidation saga

The DA has called on the South African Rugby Union (SARU) to intervene by placing the EP Kings under administration…

12 Mar 2016
Super rugby for the Eastern Province Kings

The South African Rugby Union (SARU) on Thursday confirmed South Africa’s participants in Vodacom Super Rugby at a General Meeting…

16 Aug 2012
Photo of the day – Aiden charges for the tryline

Jeffreys Bay is rugby country with young and old alike being strong supporters of the game. Youngsters get introduced to…

19 Aug 2014
Junior Springboks’ draw announced for U20 Championship

The Junior Springboks will face England, Fiji and hosts, Italy, in Pool C of the 2020 World Rugby U20 Championship,…

15 Jan 2020
Vermeulen returns for Wallaby Test in Gold Coast

Duane Vermeulen will make his first appearance for the Springboks since the 2019 Rugby World Cup final when South Africa…

10 Sep 2021
Rassie can choose overseas based players for the Springboks

Coach Rassie Erasmus will be allowed to select any overseas-based player for the Springboks this season. This was confirmed by…

11 May 2018
Nienaber banks on experience for New Zealand Test

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has recalled the experienced trio of Lood de Jager, Elton Jantjies and Frans Steyn for Saturday’s…

22 Sep 2021
All blacks
Tri Nations title anyone’s for the taking

Coming back from consecutive losses to beat Argentina in Newcastle on Saturday would keep the All Blacks in the Investec…

26 Nov 2020
All Black rugby player killed in car crash

The rugby world is in shock following the announcement that All Black rugby legend Jerry Collins died in a car…

05 Jun 2015
Stormers beat Jaguares to make it four wins in a row

The Stormers continued with their winning streak and are now four games unbeaten following their hard-fought 17-7 Vodacom Super Rugby…

25 Feb 2020
southern kings
Michael Botha enjoying PRO14 rugby with the Southern Kings

The meteoric rise of exciting Isuzu Southern Kings fullback, Michael Botha, embodies Eastern Cape franchise’s vision – providing opportunities and…

05 Oct 2018