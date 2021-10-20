Powerful Springbok team announced for end of the year Tour

Former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain Salmaan Moerat has earned his first Springbok call-up in a squad of 32 players named by Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber on Tuesday for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour to the United Kingdom in November.

The Springboks will play three Test matches on the tour – against Wales in Cardiff (6 November), Scotland in Edinburgh (13 November), and England in London (20 November).

Moerat is the only newcomer in Nienaber’s squad that featured in the Castle Lager Lions Series and Castle Lager Rugby Championship and he will join forces with Eben Etzebeth, Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Marvin Orie in a strong group of second rowers.

The only other uncapped player in the squad is scrumhalf Grant Williams, who travelled to Australia with the Boks for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

The main injury-enforced omissions from Nienaber’s squad, are Faf de Klerk (hip flexor), Cheslin Kolbe (knee), Frans Malherbe (neck), and RG Snyman (knee).

Other players not considered for selection include Pieter-Steph du Toit and Rynhardt Elstadt, who are recovering from shoulder and an ankle injury respectively.

The squad consist of 18 forwards and 14 backs.

“This tour is going to be exciting yet challenging,” said Nienaber.

“The core group of players who played a key role in the series against the British & Irish Lions, as well as the Castle Lager Rugby Championship will remain together as we build consistency and continuity in our squad with an eye on the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“We are two years out from the Rugby World Cup in France, and we have close to 20 Test matches before we start our defence of the title, so every match will count in terms of building confidence and consistency as a group.

Nienaber expected tough competition on the tour and said: “We have built a good base this season after our series victory against the British & Irish Lions and victories against the All Blacks, Argentina and Georgia, although we were disappointed that the results did not go our way in the other three Tests in Australia (in the Castle Lager Rugby Championship).

Springbok squad for the Castle Lager Outgoing Tour:

Props:

Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks) – 13 caps, 0 pts

Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers) – 56 caps, 5pts (1t)

Vincent Koch (Saracens) – 28 caps, 0 pts

Ox Nché (Cell C Sharks) – 6 caps, 0pts

Trevor Nyakane (Vodacom Bulls) – 51 caps, 5pts (1t)

Hookers:

Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux Bègles) – 1 cap, 0 pts

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears) – 43 caps, 45 pts (9t)

Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers) – 45 caps, 45 pts (9t)

Locks:

Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks) – 53 caps, 25 pts (5t)

Eben Etzebeth (Toulon) – 94 caps, 15 pts (3t)

Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers) – Uncapped

Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers) – 7 caps, 0 pts

Loose forwards:

Siya Kolisi (captain, Cell C Sharks) – 60 caps, 30 pts (6t)

Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo) – 16 caps, 5 pts (1t)

Marco van Staden (Leicester Tigers) – 9 caps, 0 pts

Duane Vermeulen (Ulster) – 58 caps, 15 pts (3t)

Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers) – 8 caps, 0 pts

Utility forward:

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat) – 48 caps, 5pts (1t)

Scrumhalves:

Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers) – 18 caps, 25 pts (5t)

Cobus Reinach (Montpellier) – 18 caps, 40pts (8t)

Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks) – Uncapped

Flyhalves:

Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes) – 41 caps, 309 pts (2t, 64c, 56p, 1d)

Handré Pollard (Montpellier) – 57 caps, 558 pts (6t, 83c, 120p, 4d)

Midfielders:

Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks) – 23 caps, 25 pts (5t)

Damian de Allende (Munster) – 55 caps, 35 pts (7t)

Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles) – 48 caps, 60 pts (12t)

Outside backs:

Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks) – 2 caps, 10pts (2t)

Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz) – 70 caps, 60 pts (12t)

Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks) – 22 caps, 85 pts (17t)

Sbu Nkosi (Cell C Sharks) – 25 caps, 45 pts (9t)

Utility backs:

Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers) – 14 caps, 5pts (1t)

Frans Steyn (Toyota Cheetahs) – 71 caps, 141pts (11t, 7c, 21p, 3d)

Castle Lager Outgoing Tour fixtures (SA kick-off times):

Saturday, 6 November

19h30 – Wales v South Africa (Principality Stadium, Cardiff)

Saturday, 13 November

14h00 – Scotland v South Africa (BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh)

Saturday, 20 November