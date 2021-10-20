DA governed Kouga is ranked as the best Municipality in the Eastern Cape

The new ‘Out of Order index’ compiled by News24 has ranked the DA governed Kouga Municipality as the best municipality in the Eastern Cape and one of the top performers in the country.

The out of order index, compiled over a period of two months, draws from sources such as National Treasury’s budget data which is used for calculating budget allocations to municipalities, the Auditor-General’s reports, and Statistics South Africa.

It also measures unemployment, poverty and basic service delivery to households.

The index places Kouga, with a score of 61 points out of 100, in the top 10 best performing municipalities in the country, on par with the DA governed Mossel Bay Municipality – which also received 61 points.

It also indicates that 14 of the top 20 best performing municipalities in the country are all governed by the DA.

“Kouga is an example of how the DA gets things done in municipalities where we govern. Over the last five years of DA government, we have made great progress to become a municipality where opportunity is growing steadily,” said DA Mayoral candidate and current Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Our successes include:

– R45 million was spent on our roads. We have fixed 45 000 potholes and the first gravel road upgrade to a proper tar road in over 20 years has already begun. The first plastic road in Africa is right here in Kouga.

– We have handed over keys to 600 new homeowners in disadvantaged communities. We have also provided 3 056 title deeds to their rightful beneficiaries.

– 1 800 households received access to electricity for the very first time.

– Our municipal fleet section was only 4% operational under the mismanagement of the ANC, but is now 95% operational. We have acquired 58 new vehicles and repaired and refurbished 115 vehicles.

– Getting Kouga safe has been a priority since 2020 and to date we have rolled out safety cameras around the peripheral of Kouga. This has led to successful arrests and the prevention of crime.

– The establishment of a call centre has led to our turnaround for resolving service delivery queries being over 90% within 24 hours.

“These successes can only continue if voters give the DA the mandate to continue to govern after the Local Government Elections on 1 November 2021.

Under a DA government Kouga’s next chapter will build on our achievements, and we will strive to become the best run municipality in the country, because the DA gets things done,” added Hendricks.