fbpx

DA governed Kouga is ranked as the best Municipality in the Eastern Cape

DA governed Kouga is ranked as the best Municipality in the Eastern Cape
Jeffreys Bay 20 October 2021

The new ‘Out of Order index’ compiled by News24 has ranked the DA governed Kouga Municipality as the best municipality in the Eastern Cape and one of the top performers in the country.

The out of order index, compiled over a period of two months, draws from sources such as National Treasury’s budget data which is used for calculating budget allocations to municipalities, the Auditor-General’s reports, and Statistics South Africa.

It also measures unemployment, poverty and basic service delivery to households.

The index places Kouga, with a score of 61 points out of 100, in the top 10 best performing municipalities in the country, on par with the DA governed Mossel Bay Municipality – which also received 61 points.

It also indicates that 14 of the top 20 best performing municipalities in the country are all governed by the DA.

“Kouga is an example of how the DA gets things done in municipalities where we govern. Over the last five years of DA government, we have made great progress to become a municipality where opportunity is growing steadily,” said DA Mayoral candidate and current Mayor Horatio Hendricks.

Our successes include:

– R45 million was spent on our roads. We have fixed 45 000 potholes and the first gravel road upgrade to a proper tar road in over 20 years has already begun. The first plastic road in Africa is right here in Kouga.

– We have handed over keys to 600 new homeowners in disadvantaged communities. We have also provided 3 056 title deeds to their rightful beneficiaries.

Article continues below...

– 1 800 households received access to electricity for the very first time.

– Our municipal fleet section was only 4% operational under the mismanagement of the ANC, but is now 95% operational. We have acquired 58 new vehicles and repaired and refurbished 115 vehicles.

– Getting Kouga safe has been a priority since 2020 and to date we have rolled out safety cameras around the peripheral of Kouga. This has led to successful arrests and the prevention of crime.

– The establishment of a call centre has led to our turnaround for resolving service delivery queries being over 90% within 24 hours.

“These successes can only continue if voters give the DA the mandate to continue to govern after the Local Government Elections on 1 November 2021.

Under a DA government Kouga’s next chapter will build on our achievements, and we will strive to become the best run municipality in the country, because the DA gets things done,” added Hendricks.

Related Posts

Residents concerned about J’Bay infrastructure

The Jeffreys Bay Residents Association has raised concerns about the infrastructure in Jeffreys Bay that deteriorating at an alarming rate….

12 Aug 2011
Kouga Municipality
Register to receive your Municipal account online

Kouga’s municipal accounts for April 2017 are in the mail and expected to reach residents and businesses during the course…

19 May 2017
Notice of road closure for WinterFest

The Kouga Municipality has announced that the following roads will be closed for the JBay WinterFest as per the notice…

03 Jul 2014
Kouga Municipality is tendering for Short Term Insurance

KOUGA LOCAL MUNICIPALITY (EC108) DIRECTORATE: FINANCE NOTICE NO: 161/2020 MANAGEMENT OF SHORT-TERM INSURANCE AT KOUGA MUNICIPALITY FOR A PERIOD OF…

11 Oct 2020
Do you want to serve your community?

Do you have a passion for your community and believe in the principles of freedom, fairness, opportunity and diversity? If…

06 May 2018
Over 18 million South Africans receive some form of grant payment

An answer to a parliamentary question from the Democratic Alliance has revealed that 31 % of South Africans rely on…

06 Jan 2021
power failure jeffreys bay, jeffreys bay
Power cuts planned in Jeffreys Bay

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY NOTICE NUMBER: 210/2020 KOUGA INTERRUPTION OF ELECTRICITY SUPPLY: AREA AFFECTED: ALL AREAS IN JEFFREYS BAY: Aston Bay; JBay…

25 Nov 2020
Kouga’s Revenue team goes green

Five new water berry trees are lining the Poplar dam in Jeffreys Bay thanks to Kouga Municipality’s Revenue section. The…

24 Oct 2019
Kouga Municipality brightens up Mooi Uitsig

Kouga Municipality has brightened up the lives of 200 households in Humansdorp recently. Kouga Speaker, Hattingh Bornman, switched on the…

29 Jun 2021
51 929 certificates not issued: DA calls on Public Protector to investigate

The DA is outraged that 51 929 higher learning certificates have not been issued to students who have completed their…

26 Oct 2013
St Francis Bay bridge washed away by flood water

It looks like a tsunami coming!” These words were spoken by one of the Kouga Municipality’s disaster management team as…

08 Jul 2011
learn to swim jeffreys bay
No dogs on JBay beaches

Residents of Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay have until 12 January to comment or to object to dogs being…

31 Dec 2012
Stop the Secrecy Bill now!

South Africa stands at a vital crossroads in the country’s history. South Africans are at a point where we need…

18 Mar 2012
Confusion over beach regulations in Kouga

The Kouga Municipality has applied to the courts to open the beaches in Jeffreys Bay and St Francis Bay. This…

21 Dec 2020
Water tests to be carried out in Jeffreys Bay

Expert contractors have been appointed to carry out a series of tests in the Kouga municipal region to help combat…

21 Feb 2019