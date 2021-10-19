fbpx

Kouga Municipality is hiring Seasonal Lifeguards

Kouga Municipality is hiring Seasonal Lifeguards
Jeffreys Bay 19 October 2021

KOUGA MUNICIPALITY (EC 108)

NOTICE NO: 229/2021

VACANCIES

Kouga Municipality, an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, awaits applications for the appointment in the following vacancy:

36 X SEASONAL LIFEGUARDS

(1 December 2021 – 14 January 2022)

(18 March 2022 – 18 April 2022)

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 1 year lifesaving experience and in possession of a Surf Proficiency Award or Lifeguard Award Certificate with a valid annual retest;
A valid First Aid Certificate or equivalent;
Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa);

SALARY: R400.00 per day

DUTIES:

Actively patrol the beach, monitor activities and report back to the Team/Squad Leader on a regular basis;
Communicate and educate the general public of the drowning prevention programme;
Complete incident report sheets;
Comply with Senior Lifeguard instructions and rules, regulations and procedures;
Conduct and assist with rescues;
Follow stipulated procedures relating to tower/radio/lookout lifeguard, backup lifeguard, and patrol lifeguard;
Promote beach safety;
Administer first aid;
Sett out the bathing area;
Uphold a professional image of the Municipality including involvement in assisting with the retention of Blue Flag standards and status.

12 X SEASONAL LIFEGUARDS (BLUE FLAG) (1 November 2021 – 30 April 2022)

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 3 years’ relevant experience as a lifeguard (Blue Flag);
Must be in possession of a Surf Proficiency Award or Lifeguard Award Certificate with valid annual retests;
A valid First Aid Certificate or equivalent;
A SAMSA Skippers ticket/power craft award would be an added advantage;
Supervisory Skills Training Course Certificate would be an added advantage;
Valid Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) drivers certificate would be an added advantage
Attention to detail;
Good communication skills;
Ability to work under pressure;
Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa);

TASK GRADE: 6

SALARY: R11 835.94 (all inclusive) salary per month.

DUTIES:

Actively patrol the beach, monitor activities and report back to the Senior Lifeguard on a regular basis;
Assist in the development of Beach Risk Assessments and Operational Plans;
Assist with implementation of environment education/water awareness programmes;
Assist in the promotion of water safety awareness;
Assist with the beach management operations;
Communicate and educate the general public of drowning prevention;
Deputise for the Senior Beach Lifeguard in his absence;
Maintain beach safety;
Perform various administrative functions including the compilation of duty rosters, incident reports, beach attendance/usage statistics, asset registers, stock control registers.
Power craft operations;
Upholding a professional image of the Municipality including involvement in assisting with the retention of Blue Flag standards and status.

2 X SHARK SPOTTER

Cape ST Francis Main Beach (1 December 2021 – 14 January 2022)

Jeffreys Bay Main Beach (1 November 2021 – 30 April 2022) (18 March 2022 – 18 April 2022)

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 10;
6 Months relevant experience;
Must have excellent eyesight.
Background in lifesaving, fishing industry and/or surfing will be an added advantage.
Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa).

Article continues below...

SALARY: R400 per day

DUTIES:

Continuously monitor and scan the ocean for sharks and other marine activity;
Compile data on marine activity and shark sightings in the designated area;
Follow stipulated procedures relating to detection of marine or shark activity in the water, reporting and hoisting of relevant signal flags;
Complete incident reports relating to shark attacks;
Uphold a professional image of the Municipality including involvement in assisting with the retention of Blue Flag standards and status.

7 X SQUAD LEADERS(1 December 2021 – 14 January 2022) (18 March 2022 – 18 April 2022)

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 2 years lifesaving experience and in possession of a Lifeguard Award with valid annual retests;
A SAMSA Skippers ticket/power craft award would be an added advantage;
A valid First Aid Certificate or equivalent;
Must be able to speak, read and write in at least two of the official languages in Kouga Municipality (Afrikaans, English, and Xhosa);

SALARY: R450.00 per day

DUTIES:

Actively patrol the beach, monitor activities and report back to the Senior Life Guards;
Communicate and educate the general public of the drowning prevention programme;
Assist the Senior Lifeguards with administrative duties
Complete incident report sheets;
Comply with Senior Lifeguard instructions and rules, regulations and procedures;
Conduct and assist with rescues;
Follow stipulated procedures relating to tower/radio/lookout lifeguard, backup lifeguard, and patrol lifeguard;
Promote beach safety;
Administer first aid;
Uphold a professional image of the Municipality including involvement in assisting with the retention of Blue Flag standards and status.
Special Conditions

All shortlisted candidates will be required to undergo a compulsory swim and rescue test;
Shortlisted candidates will be informed via SMS, Email or telephonically when to report to the identified Testing Centre to complete the compulsory tests. Shortlisted candidates are advised to bring their own swimwear, equipment, towel, food and refreshments to the Testing Centre;
Incumbents will be required to undergo and pass regular skills, fitness and medical tests as per the set standards;
Incumbents will be required to keep essential qualifications valid at all times;
Incumbents must be willing to work irregular hours including weekends and public holidays, shifts and overtime as needed;
Incumbents must be prepared to work in various geographical areas;
Must be Medically fit;
Must be physically fit;
Must have good eyesight.

Applicants must submit a formal application form and a comprehensive CV, certified copy of qualifications, identity document and drivers license. Applications must be submitted electronically as one PDF document to [email protected] Application forms can be obtained from the Municipal website, www.kouga.gov.za and must reach the Human Resource Manager on or before Friday, 22 October 2021 at 12:00.

For any enquiries contact Ms. E Sana: 042 2002 200.

Disqualification:

Please note that the following can lead to disqualification:

Non-submission of originally certified copies of academic records.
Canvassing of councillors.
Submission of fraudulent qualifications and/ or documents.

NB: Please note that shortlisted candidates will be subjected to a vetting process. By applying for this position, the candidates agree to background checks being performed.

The Municipality reserves the right not to make an appointment

Preference will be given to applicants residing within the Kouga area of jurisdiction.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of closing date, kindly regard your application as being unsuccessful.

Kouga Municipality is an equal opportunity employer which subscribes to the principle of affirmative action, which is non-sexist, non-racist, non-discriminatory and based on merit.

MR. C DU PLESSIS

MUNICIPAL MANAGER

