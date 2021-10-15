What to do in a mall robbery

As we approach the busy retail festive season, the risk of mall robberies unfortunately increases.

Knowing what to do in the event of a mall robbery could save your life.

Wahl Bartmann, CEO for Fidelity Services Group says, “The golden rule if you ever are caught in the middle of a heist is to stay calm.”

Customers always need to remain vigilant and should always be on the lookout for any suspicious activities and be aware of the people around them.

Fidelity Services Group provides the following useful advice:

If you are in the store that is being robbed:

Co-operate with robbers for your own safety. Listen to their instructions closely and follow their instructions

Try and keep as calm as possible. Everyone reacts in a different way but try and breathe deeply until help arrives

Do not use your cell phone whilst the robbery is in process, this could agitate the assailants

Immediately try and find a sheltered spot and keep low on the ground

Take note of the assailants to pass information on to the authorities i.e. what they were wearing, any distinctive clothes, markings, jewellery etc. Try and remember what they look like i.e. height, weight, etc.

Ensure your children are always kept close to you. Do not let children wander off while you are shopping

Do not shop with large amounts of cash or valuables

If you are not in the store being robbed:

Speak with the store personnel to firstly close the roller shutter doors. This is also standard operating procedures in many malls and move to the back of the store, out of sight

Try and find a store closest to you and secure yourself as described above

Do not try and exit via the standard entry and exit points as these are the same points the robbers will be using. Many malls now have standard operating procedures to lock down the mall.

Bartmann says crime is becoming more sophisticated, with inside information playing an increasingly prominent role.

“Whether you were in the store being robbed, or just witnessed the incident in the Centre, you should seek counselling, regardless of how you might feel. It often takes some time to experience and deal with the post-traumatic stress following such robberies,” concludes Bartmann.